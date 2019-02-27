Cork set to become more playful thanks to new European project

Cork is set to get a whole lot more playful thanks to a new European project.

For the first time, the city has secured so-called URBACT European funding - a specific fund to aid urban development in cities across the EU - to promote play as a means of promoting social inclusion.

Over the next three years of the Playful Cork City Project, new inner-city and urban play spaces will be created, traffic will be restricted on some streets for pop-up play events, and a dedicated 'toy bus' will take street games to the suburbs.

Alannah Berkeley, Midleton, enjoying some skipping, with Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn at the Connect 4 with Martha Halbert, RAPID Coordinator Cork City Council, Paul McGuirk, City Centre Co-ordinator Cork City Council, Claire Hurley, Cork Sports Partnership, Denise Cahill, Cork Healthy Cities and Denis Barrett, Cork Learning Cities. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The initiatives were among several topics discussed by those driving the project at a ‘play seminar’ in City Hall yesterday.

“We are keen to develop Cork as a playful city,” Lord Mayor Cllr Mick Finn said.

“We made this bid to URBACT to improve access to quality, unstructured play in the city as this is known to help improve overall health, well-being and development.

Through play, we can make connections between ourselves and the world around us.

"Quality play provision creates an environment in which we can be spontaneous.”

The seminar heard how play can support social inclusion, how derelict spaces in post-earthquake Christchurch were reclaimed as spaces for play, the powerful impact of play on early development, how play is crucial in place-making and how the river Lee can be used for play.

Based on a similar project in Udine in Italy, the action plan for Cork now includes the development of ‘playful outdoor places’ in city centre locations, local libraries and public parks.

Several ‘pop-up’ play events will take place across Cork city, with the Play Streets initiative which was successfully trialled on a car-free Marina last October, and being rolled out in other communities.

Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Cork City Library will host outdoor games, and the Ballintemple Residents Association and Cork Local Sports Partnership will host a ‘play day’ on the Marina on Sunday, April 7.

With a focus on encouraging inter-generational play and inclusion, the travelling toy bus, known as the ‘Ludobus’, will also take to the streets to open up new areas of the city for play involving families.

Cork Healthy Cities coordinator, Denise Cahill said modern cities need new tools to face an increasingly complex society of growing urbanisation, chronic disease, ageing populations, climate change and social exclusion.

“The playful city offers unique opportunities to explore and counteract these modern challenges through innovative and positive place-making based on play, dialogue and enjoyable participation,” she said.

READ MORE: Tusla recommend Scouting Ireland consider ending overnight trips

Martha Halbert, who works in the Community and Enterprise section of Cork City Council, said playful activities and games promote social inclusion, overcome barriers and build bridges between people, generations and places.

“We are delighted to partner with Healthy Cities and Learning Cities to explore creative methods of social inclusion,” she said.

The entire project is a partnership between the city council, Cork Healthy Cities, Cork City Public Participation Network, Cork Learning Cities, the HSE and Cork Local Sports Partnership.