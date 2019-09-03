Cork school evacuated after hoax phone call

A school in Turner’s Cross in Cork city was evacuated yesterday afternoon after reports that a man entered the building with a knife.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter which appears to have been a hoax.

Shortly before lunchtime, gardaí were contacted due to reports that a man had entered the building of Coláiste Chríost Rí, a secondary school on Capwell Road, Turner’s Cross in Cork city.

It was reported that the man was carrying a knife.

Gardaí conducted a thorough search of the school and the wider Turner’s Cross area.

“The incident appears to have been a hoax and the investigation is ongoing,” a Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner. In a statement to parents, Padraig Mac An Rí, the principal of Coláiste Chríost Rí, praised the Garda response.

“Our school building was evacuated today after Gardaí received what turned out to be a hoax call that someone from outside our school community had entered the school premises with a knife,” Mr Mac An Rí said.

“In accordance with Garda protocols, the building was evacuated and searched. The building was declared safe and normal school life has resumed.

“We can only praise the prompt response of the Gardaí, the professionalism displayed by our staff in managing what was a very unusual situation and most of all commend the cooperative attitude displayed by all our students,” he said.