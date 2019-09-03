News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork school evacuated after hoax phone call

Cork school evacuated after hoax phone call
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 06:00 AM

A school in Turner’s Cross in Cork city was evacuated yesterday afternoon after reports that a man entered the building with a knife.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the matter which appears to have been a hoax.

Shortly before lunchtime, gardaí were contacted due to reports that a man had entered the building of Coláiste Chríost Rí, a secondary school on Capwell Road, Turner’s Cross in Cork city.

It was reported that the man was carrying a knife.

Gardaí conducted a thorough search of the school and the wider Turner’s Cross area.

“The incident appears to have been a hoax and the investigation is ongoing,” a Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner. In a statement to parents, Padraig Mac An Rí, the principal of Coláiste Chríost Rí, praised the Garda response.

“Our school building was evacuated today after Gardaí received what turned out to be a hoax call that someone from outside our school community had entered the school premises with a knife,” Mr Mac An Rí said.

“In accordance with Garda protocols, the building was evacuated and searched. The building was declared safe and normal school life has resumed.

“We can only praise the prompt response of the Gardaí, the professionalism displayed by our staff in managing what was a very unusual situation and most of all commend the cooperative attitude displayed by all our students,” he said.

“Students were kept informed at all times and student safety was a priority in all of our actions and procedures followed. Counsellors will be available to students if required. We deeply regret the inconvenience and upset caused by this incident.”

More on this topic

Govt working to get multi-million Dunkettle upgrade 'built quickly'Govt working to get multi-million Dunkettle upgrade 'built quickly'

'It's incredible what they can do time-wise' - Community-funded air ambulance already saving lives'It's incredible what they can do time-wise' - Community-funded air ambulance already saving lives

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault

'Enough is enough': Cork soccer club hit by vandals again who stole valuable equipment'Enough is enough': Cork soccer club hit by vandals again who stole valuable equipment

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Senior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torchSenior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torch

Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospitalTaoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault


Lifestyle

Two ads banned by a watchdog were so mildly offensive that they wouldn’t even cause a Twitter storm, saysShould we ban sexist ads?

If you have had a realistic look at all the expenses of the coming academic year and know you cannot cover it out of savings and/or earnings then it is time to look at credit options.Credit may be a realistic option for college loans

The Dropout, a six-part series from ABC Radio, explores one of the scandals of the decade in the rise of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos.Podcast Corner: Billionaire’s bloody mess makes for great listening

Angela Whyte tells Marjorie Brennan how audiences appreciate the lighthearted moments in the musical version of Angela’s AshesMerry in our misery: Audiences love lighthearted moments of Angela's Ashes musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »