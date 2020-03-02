News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork school cancels Italy ski trip over coronavirus fears

File photo. Picture: iStock
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 02, 2020 - 10:32 AM

A Cork secondary school has cancelled a planned ski trip to northern Italy over coronavirus fears.

The board of management of Colaiste an Spioraid in Bishopstown made the decision on Friday night to cancel the trip, which would have seen some of its students and teachers depart over the weekend.

The board said it took many issues into consideration in arriving at its decision to cancel - including the potential impact on staff, students and the wider community.

In a statement, the board said the “potentially serious consequences of proceeding with the trip far outweigh any possible educational or recreational benefit”.

Among the considerations, the board said, was the likelihood of some students or staff members contracting the coronavirus and the consequent implications for the health and safety of the school in its entirety.

“Further consequences of the coronavirus being contracted by some or many of the ski trip party might include the likely closure of the school for several weeks which would particularly impinge on those preparing for the state examinations in June 2020,” it said.

The issue of enforced or self isolation could be very disruptive of family life and could potentially incur loss of income as entire households may have to endure isolation from the normal activities of life.

The board said they were concerned that the impact could also extend to the local community.

“An additional consideration is the possibility that the region to which the students and staff were travelling might itself become a quarantined area causing the entire ski trip party to be held in Italy for some weeks.

“Bearing all these considerations in mind, the board of management has decided that its duty of care to the school community - students, staff and parents - impels it to cancel the proposed ski trip to Italy.

“It also has regard to the welfare of the local community.

“The board very much regret that the taking of this decision has become necessary.”

CoronavirusCovid-19Cork

