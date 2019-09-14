News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork-Santander ferry sailings cancelled

File image.
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 05:35 AM

The travel plans of 300 passengers have been disrupted this weekend following the last-minute cancellation of Brittany Ferries sailings between Cork and Santander.

Passengers received texts yesterday morning advising that last night's 10.30pm ferry from Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork to Santander in northern Spain, was cancelled due to a technical problem.

One passenger, Bernice Russell, from Cork, said initially they were told the ferry would leave instead at 9am this morning, but that too was cancelled.

She will have to drive the length of France to reach her destination a day late, having opted for an alternative Brittany Ferry route - Ringaskiddy to Roscoff.

Ms Russell was offered €205 compensation “which won’t even cover the cost of tolls in France”.

The ferry company said last night that the vessel due to sail, the Connemara, had a technical issue affecting its motor “that needs immediate repair”.

A spokesperson said customers were being offered alternative sailings or a full refund.


FerryCorkSantander

More in this Section

Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in CorkMan arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the RepublicBord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

Nine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeupNine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeup


Lifestyle

The latest novel by Irish-American author Mary Beth Keane, exploring what happens behind the closed doors of two NYPD families, has catapulted her into the cultural conversation, writes Esther McCarthyThe secrets we keep: Mary Beth Keane on her latest novel, 'Ask Again, Yes'

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting-edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by design duo Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor finds out more, joining them as they put the finishing touches to their new collectionA view from the front row: #IEStyleLive

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on Room to Improve? As the series returns, Vickie Maye takes a deep breath – and hands her house plans over to Dermot Bannon.Vickie Maye working the room with Dermot Bannon

Recently, I ran into a woman who I had known as a teenager.Lindsay Woods: 'On paper, I would say I’m averaging a strong rating of ‘Adequate’'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »