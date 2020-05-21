News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork residents plead for road safety measures 'before lives are lost'

Cork residents plead for road safety measures 'before lives are lost'
Residents of Killard near Blarney, Cork, were out in force looking for motorists to slow down as they pass in a campaign for traffic calm measures in the area. Included are , Sergeant Mark Dempsey, Blarney, Cllr. Tony fitzgerald, Cllr. Damien Boylan and the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. John Sheehan, and residents, Tim Donovan, Colette Thomas and Geraldine Hassett. Picture Dan Linehan
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 05:23 PM

Residents living along Cork's unofficial north ring road have pleaded for road safety upgrades before lives are lost.

Homeowners in the tight-knit community of Killard near Blarney said they are living in fear at the speed of motorists and the volume of traffic racing past their homes.

"Some of the older people here are afraid to cross the road at certain times of the day," local resident, Geraldine Hassett, said.

"I've had several close calls on the road, most recently with a refuse truck, as I walked along the road with a child in a buggy. The truck passed so fast and so close to us that it rocked the buggy. I was terrified. Some of our older neighbours just won't cross the road anymore. They don't feel safe.

"During the lockdown when the road was quieter, some motorists felt they could just put the boot down. Something has to be done before lives are lost."

Cork residents plead for road safety measures 'before lives are lost'
Donie O’Donovan, Shane and Sean O’Brien, Patrick and Frances Doyle, Kevin and Rhys Thomas. Picture Dan Linehan

They raised their concerns with politicians, including the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan, FF Cllr Tony Fitzgerald and FG Cllr Damian Boylan, during a roadside protest early today, which was also attended by local gardaí.

The single-lane 50kph road through Killard is used as a link from the western suburbs and the city's busy Hollyhill Industrial Estate, home to several large employers, including Apple, to the N20 Cork-Mallow road.

Motorists travelling from the Mallow side to the western suburbs to visit institutions like CUH, UCC or CIT, also use it.

Ms Hassett said residents in the area, which was until last May part of the Cobh electoral area of Cork County, have been raising road safety concerns since the mid-1990s but little or nothing was done.

Following the city boundary extension last May, the area is now in the city council's jurisdiction.

Cork residents plead for road safety measures 'before lives are lost'
Young Triona Sheehan at the protest. Picture: Dan Linehan

READ MORE

Contact tracing app developed by Limerick brothers gets European funding

Mr Sheehan said residents are not asking for a lot: "They are looking for simple traffic calming measures, for new signage, for footpath improvements. We are going to work to get them into the budget."

Mr Fitzgerald, who chairs the city council's north west local area committee (LAC), said the residents have valid concerns: "This will be high on our agenda for inclusion in next year's budget.

Cork residents plead for road safety measures 'before lives are lost'
Tess O’Donovan at the protest. Picture Dan Linehan

"But at the next LAC, we will ask for a report of any measures that could be implemented in the immediate to short-term. Residents' safety is a priority and this merits a partnership approach between the city council and ESB Networks."

In the longer term, Mr Fitzgerald said the problem affecting residents in Killard, as well as residents living in Blarney, Tower and Cloghroe, highlights the need for substantial investment in the development of a North Ring Road.

"This has become the main artery from the north west of the city to the Cork-Mallow road," he said. "It's the main link between the north west of the city and urban areas of the county.

"The build-up of traffic volumes here reinforces the need for a northern ring road and the need for major investment in infrastructure to link the north-west and west of the city to the north."

Cork residents plead for road safety measures 'before lives are lost'
Laura and Catherine O’Driscoll, Angie Glavin and Patricia and Frank Downey at the protest . Picture Dan Linehan

READ MORE

Teacher keeps young students positive with #findthekind game

More on this topic

Plans for exhibition centre on outskirts of Cork are shot downPlans for exhibition centre on outskirts of Cork are shot down

Council chief executive supports Cork shopping village plansCouncil chief executive supports Cork shopping village plans

Kinsale seeks reboot with 'bold decisions'Kinsale seeks reboot with 'bold decisions'

Cork man pays tribute to frontline workers in boat built to cross the AtlanticCork man pays tribute to frontline workers in boat built to cross the Atlantic


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CorkBlarneyRoad TrafficTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Justice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictionsJustice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workersCovid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workers

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas


Lifestyle

Zero-waste warriors tell Kya DeLongchamps about how they embarked on their sustainability odysseyLet's hear it for Cork's zero heroes

From orange to boxy, Prudence Wade picks out the best accessories of the moment.Spruce up your wardrobe with the coolest new bag trends

From Instagram exercise classes to virtual museum tours, there are plenty of interesting things to do away from your desk.10 ways to spend your lunch break when working from home

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the eventful Irish Tour of 1974

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »