Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork Pride organisers defend controversial sponsorship

Wednesday, August 01, 2018 - 05:10 AM
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

The organisers of Cork Pride have defended their sponsorship deal with a pharma giant which tried unsuccessfully to block patient access to cheaper generic HIV drugs.

A general view of Cork Pride in 2017

The team running Cork Pride this week insisted they will not cancel the deal with Gilead despite Green Party criticism yesterday.

Kery Mullaly, a member of the organising committee, insisted that Pride’s links with Gilead were forged in part from requests by LGBT employees within the company and he also described the Green Party’s intervention as “counterproductive and negative”.

It is not in the spirit of what the Green Party is or should be about,” he said. “Maybe they are trying to make themselves more relevant but perhaps they should be focusing on the positive things Cork Pride does.

Gilead, a US firm which has a facility in Cork, produces PrEP, a once-daily medication that can significantly reduce the risk of infection among people without HIV who are at high risk of contracting it, such as men who have sex with men. The branded Truvada drug costs over €400 a month.

Gilead’s patent on the drug, from which it has made an estimated €14bn globally, ran out in July 2017.

Last December, it was announced that cheaper generic versions — one is 85% cheaper — would be made available in Ireland.

Gilead failed to secure an injunction to block the sale of the cheaper drugs here and, last week, lost a legal battle in the European Court of Justice which effectively allows unfettered access to the cheaper generic alternatives.

Green Party activist and convenor of the party’s national LGBT organisation, Rob O’Sullivan, called on Cork Pride yesterday to cancel the sponsorship deal.

Cork Pride’s acceptance of sponsorship from them — at this time, and whether they realise it or not — is an endorsement of their conduct. It says it’s OK, or just business as usual,” he said.

“Pride began as a protest. Gilead’s business practices related to PrEP is something that should be protested, not endorsed or accepted.

“If Cork Pride genuinely represents the LGBT community in Cork, it should never accept sponsorship from them or any company whose conduct is contrary to the health, interests or ethics of the community.”

However, Mr Mullaly said this year’s Pride festival has done more than any previous festival to promote HIV awareness — work which would not be possible without the support of corporate sponsors such as Gilead.

The Cork Greens also said they will not be marching under their banner in the Cork Pride parade on Sunday after organisers “demanded a €250 entry fee”.

The party said it will instead donate money to LGBT charities and its members will march with the LGBT community as individuals.

However, Mr Mullaly said they never demand an entry fee and insisted the Green Party would, like other political groups, pay a substantially discounted entry fee which goes towards defraying the running costs of the event.


KEYWORDS

Cork PrideGreen PartyLGBT

Related Articles

In Pictures: Rainbows and glitter galore at London Pride parade

More than one million turn out for ‘most diverse’ London Pride parade

RuPaul's Drag Race is still figuring out how to handle gender and race

British government to launch action plan to improve LGBT people’s lives

More in this Section

Taoiseach: Planned legislation will protect mortgage holders from vulture funds

Alliance wants to stay in coalition two more years

81-year-old wheelchair user will travel to court to explain impact of theft

Irish EuroMillions player wins €278,000


Today's Stories

Courts become a new battleground in the battle against global warming

Researcher sheds light on Ireland of 1300s

Site owner may be jailed over waste

Number of complaints received by Gsoc rises by 10%

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 28, 2018

    • 7
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »