News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Person of the Month: Nurse Patrica honoured for frontline effort and volunteer work

Cork Person of the Month: Nurse Patrica honoured for frontline effort and volunteer work
Advanced Nurse Practitioner in wound care Pat McCluskey, received the May Cork Person of the Month award to mark her work with covid-19 patients at CUH and also her volunteer work in Africa with the charity Facing Africa. Her name now also goes forward, with the other Persons of Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch at year’s end to be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:39 PM

A renowned Irish wound care nurse who has spent the last three months on the Covid-19 frontline, and who also volunteers to treat people in Ethiopia with a disfiguring infection, has been named Cork Person of the Month for May.

Patricia (Pat) McCluskey, an advanced nurse practitioner in wound care at Cork University Hospital (CUH), has been honoured for her medical work over 30-years and for her work with the charity Facing Africa (FA) which helps treat people with Noma infection - a deadly infection which leads to a severe disfiguring gangrene of the mouth and face.

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said Ms McCluskey’s expertise is renowned in the medical community in Ireland and internationally.

“She also lectures on the subject at many national and international conferences,” he said.

No-one, of course, appreciates her work more than the thousands of people she has treated in Cork and Africa over the years.

“She selflessly devotes her time to improving people’s quality of life, and helps to alleviate their suffering. We thank her for her bravery during the Covid-19 pandemic, and her ongoing commitment to the Facing Africa mission.” 

Ms McCluskey spent two years in Zambia as a newly qualified nurse and midwife from 1983 to 1985 and always hoped to return to Africa.

FA was founded in 1998 by Chris and Terry Lawrence and Ms McCluskey got involved in 2015 when she travelled to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia with a team from CUH - anaesthetists Dr Patrick Seigne and Dr Peter Lee, and a nursing colleague Ann Higgins - where they were joined by a team from the UK.

They spent two weeks operating on and caring for patients with Noma. She has returned every year since for a two-week mission. She spends months before each trip preparing wound care education resources and sourcing medical products for the patients. The teams have also trained Ethiopian nurses.

In recent months, she has been caring for ventilated Covid-19 patients with pressure damage to their skin.

“Patients are nursed in the prone position, which is very rare. These are very problematic wounds; a side effect of the illness which is well documented from China and elsewhere,” she said.

Ms McCluskey said she was delighted to receive the latest Cork Person of the Month award.

“The work I do is not for recognition. It is not a hardship and I have loved my nursing career,” said.

“The Ethiopian people are really warm, welcoming and fun-loving. I am proud to be a nurse in CUH during this current epidemic where the management and team work across all disciplines has been inspirational.” 

Her name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a gala awards ceremony next January.

READ MORE

Number of contacts for confirmed Covid-19 cases almost double since restrictions eased

More on this topic

Blarney's Kate Durrant named Cork Person of the month for AprilBlarney's Kate Durrant named Cork Person of the month for April

Better instinctsBetter instincts

Stephen Teap named Cork Person of the YearStephen Teap named Cork Person of the Year

Watch: Holly Bough editor is named Cork Person of the MonthWatch: Holly Bough editor is named Cork Person of the Month

TOPIC: Cork Person Of Year

More in this Section

Road users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more trafficRoad users urged to be cautious as lifting restrictions brings more traffic

Four to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin LunneyFour to face trial over alleged abduction and assault of Kevin Lunney

Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fightsAnimal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

Hairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expectedHairdressers and beauty salons may open earlier than expected


Lifestyle

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad dasy of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »