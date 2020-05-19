Cork pensioner tied up in house for 15 hours, court hears

A 75-year-old man was tied up and locked in a room in his own house for 15 hours and was only rescued when his sister called to check if he was alright.

Detective Garda Seán Stack outlined these allegations at Cork District Court when a 34-year-old woman made an unsuccessful application to be released on bail on a burglary charge arising out of the case.

Det Garda Stack alleged that Angelique Arundel, of 54 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, first called to the front door of the home of the pensioner who lives alone and told him that she was looking for a dog that had gone missing.

The elderly man, who had gone to bed at 6.30pm that evening, did answer the door but closed it after the woman called and asked about a missing dog. A short time later he heard banging at the back of the house.

A woman and a man then entered his house and the man hit in the face and body with a metal spirit-level.

The injured party told gardaí that the woman was going around the house looking for money when the man assaulted her. Det Garda Stack said the victim was tied up and locked in a room in his house and it was not until lunchtime the next day – some 15 hours later – that the pensioner’s sister called to see if her brother was OK. Gardaí were then alerted and the investigation commenced.

It was alleged that during a follow-up search at the home of Angelique Arundel some of the stolen property was located.

Det Garda Stack said one of the grounds for the objection to bail was the possibility that she would interfere with the vulnerable person who was living alone and was the victim in the case. “I would have concern for the safety of the witness,” Det Garda Stack said.

The detective said he believed the accused would commit further offences to feed a heroin addiction.

Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said, “She did cooperate in full with the guards. Her part was far less in this offence than the other person.”

Det Garda Stack replied, “It was less, yes.”

The detective also agreed that he had come from a very difficult background.

READ MORE Thirty sacks of household rubbish dumped at Cork cemetery

Asked about the possibility of interfering with the witness, Angelique Arundel replied, “No way, no, judge, never.”

She said she first used heroin two months ago and was now totally clear of it. She said she used the drug following a car crash in February.

“I was doing really well until my mother got ill in December and the car crash in February and then I went off the rails,” Ms Arundel said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that in fairness to the accused, she did not disagree with Det Garda Stack’s account. Judge Kelleher remanded her in custody until June 16.

Mr Daly said Ms Arundel would be bringing a further application for bail to the High Court in Dublin.

Arundel is charged with entering the house on May 1 at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, and stealing a Seiko watch worth €200, a Huawei mobile phone, worth €100, bank cards, a cash box worth €10 and €15 cash.