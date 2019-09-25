Cork Opera House invests in new ticketing system following profitable year

Cork Opera House has invested in a new online ticketing system after posting another profitable year. The venue made €251,667 profit for the financial year to March 2019, its AGM was told, due in large part to an almost 10% increase in the number of performances at the historic venue.

The increase in performances and success of the programme contributed to a 2.6% increase in turnover, the AGM heard.

Increased investment in its in-house productions also resulted in an extended run of its 2018 summer show, The Wizard of Oz, which was the largest show ever made in the venue’s history.

The steady financial performance saw the venue hit all its financial targets for the seventh year in a row. The AGM was told:

This profit allows Cork Opera House to meet all its financial obligations, including loan repayments

The investment in the new online booking system is already delivering results in the form of prepayments for advance bookings and ticket sales, the AGM heard.

The ability to view in real-time the status of various bookings is driving key programming decision-making around capacity planning, resourcing of the venue at peak periods, on the forecasting of longer-run demands - all of which are essential for a thriving and busy entertainment venue.

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson welcomed the results and said it was their brave, “rich, culturally diverse and fun programming, which worked, and that is very gratifying”.

“We forged strong partnerships with some of the leading education and commercial organisations in the region and delivered a new state-of-the-art ticketing system.

“We continue to grow and we sincerely thank our wonderful audiences, friends and sponsors for their continued overwhelming support”.

Chair of the board, Tim Healy welcomed the strong and stable financial performance.

“Building on the success of recent years, the institution is now investing in its growth in terms of audience and program,” he said. “We are seeing a richer and more diverse patronage in line with the wider program which is great to see.