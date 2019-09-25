News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Opera House invests in new ticketing system following profitable year

Cork Opera House invests in new ticketing system following profitable year
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Cork Opera House has invested in a new online ticketing system after posting another profitable year. The venue made €251,667 profit for the financial year to March 2019, its AGM was told, due in large part to an almost 10% increase in the number of performances at the historic venue.

The increase in performances and success of the programme contributed to a 2.6% increase in turnover, the AGM heard.

Increased investment in its in-house productions also resulted in an extended run of its 2018 summer show, The Wizard of Oz, which was the largest show ever made in the venue’s history.

The steady financial performance saw the venue hit all its financial targets for the seventh year in a row. The AGM was told:

This profit allows Cork Opera House to meet all its financial obligations, including loan repayments

The investment in the new online booking system is already delivering results in the form of prepayments for advance bookings and ticket sales, the AGM heard.

The ability to view in real-time the status of various bookings is driving key programming decision-making around capacity planning, resourcing of the venue at peak periods, on the forecasting of longer-run demands - all of which are essential for a thriving and busy entertainment venue.

READ MORE

Young people will be 'historically illiterate' if subject remains optional

Cork Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson welcomed the results and said it was their brave, “rich, culturally diverse and fun programming, which worked, and that is very gratifying”.

“We forged strong partnerships with some of the leading education and commercial organisations in the region and delivered a new state-of-the-art ticketing system.

“We continue to grow and we sincerely thank our wonderful audiences, friends and sponsors for their continued overwhelming support”.

Chair of the board, Tim Healy welcomed the strong and stable financial performance.

“Building on the success of recent years, the institution is now investing in its growth in terms of audience and program,” he said. “We are seeing a richer and more diverse patronage in line with the wider program which is great to see.

More on this topic

Harpists pay tribute Cork’s beloved patron saint, but did he set foot in Cork …Harpists pay tribute Cork’s beloved patron saint, but did he set foot in Cork …

Person hospitalised following fire in Cork City restaurantPerson hospitalised following fire in Cork City restaurant

Two juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two womenTwo juveniles arrested in connection with daylight mugging of two women

Fermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipmentFermoy teens missing in forest found using infared equipment


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Tusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claimsTusla cannot be run from Dublin, new CEO claims

Musgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by dateMusgraves recalls packs of Centra turkey over incorrect use-by date

Concerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says OmbudsmanConcerns about rural Direct Provision centres ‘have never transpired’, says Ombudsman

Gardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in CorkGardaí target €400k a year operation selling poitin to rough sleepers in Cork


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

I IMAGINED I knew something of west Limerick — that tourist honeypot, Adare, and its two great restaurants, The Oak Room at Adare Manor and Adare 1826; the wonderful Mustard Seed, in Ballingarry, my hospitality equivalent of a comfort blanket — but a recent food writers’ tour of the region proved quite the eye opener, showcasing, in particular, the glorious Shannon estuary shoreline.Restaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor talks to celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano about the beauty trends she’ll be tapping into on the nightMeet Christine Lucignano, make-up artist to the stars

Doctor’s orders - Play with your ballsExamine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of testicular cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »