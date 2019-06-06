Cork nursing home criticised for failures to provide 'effective and safe service'

A private nursing home in Cork has been criticised by the State's health care services' watchdog for failing to ensure that “an effective and safe service” was provided for residents.

An inspector from the Health Information and Quality Authority found a continued pattern of regulatory non-compliance at East Ferry House in Midleton, County Cork, There were seven residents in the home on the day of the unannounced inspection in January this year.

Shortcomings were found in fire-safety arrangements, infection control, staffing, personal accommodation and activity provision.

The inspector found that the registered provider had again failed to ensure that an effective cleaning system was in place. Sinks in food preparations areas were not clean and the treatment/clinic room was dirty.

Records were not accessible, easily retrievable or available to the inspector and on the day of the inspection the staff roster was inaccurate. Also, the governance and management system were not compliant with the regulatory requirement to deliver a safe and appropriate service.

Some improvements were made since the previous inspection. New toilets have been installed, sluice facilities were improved and fire safety work was undertaken. Nevertheless, the inspector found that significant improvements are needed to enhance the quality of life of the residents.

Another inspection report from Hiqa criticised the HSE for failing to take action to strengthen the governance and management of Tralee Community Nursing Unit in Co Kerry.

The centre situated in the town is a single-storey facility on a large site that is registered to accommodate a maximum of 43 residents.

Inspectors, who made an unannounced visit to to the centre in January, found that the right to privacy and dignity was not always respected.

One staff member giving personal care left the resident exposed in bed after leaving the room to get a piece of equipment.

Dining tables were cleared while residents were still eating and there were long delays when answering call bells.

The inspector was not happy after seeing a nurse insisting that a resident be woken for breakfast.

Her report states:

This was reflective of rigid institutional practice that bared no consideration for the resident in be.

The inspector also found it "unbelievable" that a trip to Muckross House in Killarney National Park had been cancelled due to the risk of Lyme disease.

"While a different outing was arranged, it was unbelievable that this event was cancelled for this reason."