Cork nurse launches fundraiser for Clonakilty Community Hospital

Cork nurse Claire Deasy has started a fundraiser for Clonakilty Community Hospital after the sad deaths of two residents from Covid-19.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show, the Cork University Hospital (CUH) nurse said people want to help but are unable to do so due to Covid-19 restrictions. She said that the funds will be put to a variety of uses.

She said: "It could be for essential PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff, it could be something non-essential that could bring someone comfort who is recovering from Covid-19 or someone who is, unfortunately, approaching the end of life as a result of this virus."

Unable to physically donate to the community hospital, Ms Deasy set up an online fundraiser. The funds will be used by the staff where they think it is most needed.

"I know people just want to do something, I know people are at home and that there so many people in the area who have had lovely experiences with relatives staying at Clon' hospital, it is peoples' home," Ms Deasy said.

A statement on the fundraiser's gofundme page said: "The money will be donated directly to assist staff in making patients as comfortable as possible at this difficult time.

Nurse Claire is fundraising for #Clonakilty Community Hospital and is now raising funds for the hospital Claire #OnAirNow #CorkToday https://t.co/7yA5Hprpa3 — C103 (@C103Cork) April 20, 2020

"It may be used to provide any aids that will improve quality of life for residents, to protect staff or to do something in memory of those that have sadly lost their lives.

"It will be spent at the discretion of the wonderful staff in these settings and hopefully it will bring comfort in some way."

At this time of writing, Ms Deasy has raised €3,125 for Clonakilty Community Hospital.

Details of the Covid-19 outbreak at the community hospital emerged locally amid growing concerns, initially raised 10 days ago by TD Michael Collins, about the number of residents packed into rooms.