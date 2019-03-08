Cork-New York flights ‘within three years’

Shopping excursions to Fifth Avenue and tours of downtown Manhattan could finally be a reality for Cork Airport passengers after management said direct New York flights are “two to three years” away.

Flights to the Big Apple have been tantalisingly close in recent years after low-cost, long-haul airline Norwegian Air flew the first ever transatlantic journey from Cork Airport to Providence, Rhode Island on the US east coast in July 2017.

Cork’s runway has long been considered too short to fly transatlantic, because of the amount of fuel needed to take off and make the journey Stateside.

Despite ambitions to fly to New York from Cork, punters were disappointed when Norwegian nixed the plans, saying their Boeing Max aircraft could not make the extra air miles needed.

However, major advances in aircraft technology — even more fuel-efficient and nimble planes are in development — have now provided the clearance for liftoff, said Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy.

“The length of the runway will not be the previous restriction that it was,” said Mr McCarthy. “We were told originally that we could not do transatlantic because the technology did not enable it. The Boeing Max has proved we can do transatlantic, so the next thing is seeing how far we can go, and that is New York. The technology is getting better all the time.

“Our Boston-Providence flight is back in April right through the summer with Norwegian, and our next aspiration is New York. We are working on New York, we have not got an airline interested yet, but we do foresee that there should be a flight to New York out of Cork probably in the next two to three years realistically.”