Cork music industry expert doubtful of festivals returning before Covid-19 vaccine

Angela Dorgan says "I think the next time we will be jumping around in a packed tent sweating will be when we have all had our Covid flu shot".
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 10:41 AM

The coronavirus crisis means the days of packed music venues could be a thing of the past.

Angela Dorgan, the CEO of First Music Contact, which supports the music industry in Ireland, does not think the public will be enjoying festivals again until everyone has been vaccinated for Covid-19.

She says: "I think the next time we will be jumping around in a packed tent sweating will be when we have all had our Covid flu shot.

"I think the most important thing is, we need music and we need stories and books and poetry to interpret all this for us.

"So I am absolutely confident that the artists won't let us down, it will just be coming to us differently I think.

I'm not sure about packed ever again.

Asked to give an idea of a timeframe for bigger tours and artists she thinks "bigger players planning global tours" are talking about touring again in October/November 2021.

