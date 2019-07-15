News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork mum praises 'miracle' son who survived hit-and-run

Cork mum praises 'miracle' son who survived hit-and-run
Zac Higgins
By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 01:35 PM

A mother who nearly lost her youngest son in a hit and run incident outside his home in March has said that he is a "miracle" child who reached his third birthday today having defied the odds.

Zac Higgins, from Mahon in Cork city, was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury (DAI) to the brain after he was hit by a car in March. However, he continues to fight back from his injuries.

Zac went to the beach at the weekend with his parents Paul and Aishling and siblings Max and Belle. He was able to play in the sand and water. He is back home in Cork following several months at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin.

His mother Aishling Sexton, says that when Zac was first knocked down it was "touch and go" as to whether he would make his third birthday.

"He is a miracle, he really is. Now his speech isn't where it was and he has sensory issues but from where he was it is amazing. They think now it will be more learning difficulties. That is where the major issues will be because physically he has come on unbelievably.

He is the toughest little boy I know to battle against a severe brain injury and to have to relearn how to do all the basic things that we all take for granted every day.

Aishling says that nobody knows what the future holds for Zac. However, his personality shines through even in the midst of adversity.

"He really is the funniest character and we are lucky to call him our son. He is happy out. He has a big smile on his face and that is the main thing."

READ MORE

'Things are not looking good' for Cork man facing deportation from US

Her husband Paul said that Zac "smiled and battled through it all" from resuscitation in Cork University Hospital to 12 days in intensive care in Temple Street.

"From there to ward eight in Temple Street for eight weeks. You simply amaze us every day."

Paul says he and Aishling are grateful for the mass outpouring of support they have received since the accident.

Without our own family and friends we would have been lost and to the community of Mahon and afar thank you.

Zac is due to go to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire for further treatment. He can walk but struggles with fine motor skills.

He incurred serious injuries after being knocked down when he ran on to the road while playing with a ball at Castle Meadows, in Mahon, Cork city, on March 25. He was hit by a blue Mazda 6 which left the scene.

A fundraising appeal was launched in March at Ringmahon Rangers in Mahon where Paul is a treasurer.

Gardai have sent a file to the DPP after they released without charge a 17-year-old man arrested for questioning about the hit and run.

They have also spoken to two of the three people they believe were passengers in the car at the time.

READ MORE

World's first dedicated plastic waste to wax factory opens in Laois

More on this topic

'It’s just what you do' - Cork Lord Mayor helps passenger during mid-air medical emergency'It’s just what you do' - Cork Lord Mayor helps passenger during mid-air medical emergency

Derelict properties: €30m worth of property on Cork City’s derelict sites registerDerelict properties: €30m worth of property on Cork City’s derelict sites register

Motorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in CorkMotorcyclist, 40s, killed following fatal collision in Cork

Heartbroken mother of Santina Cawley: 'Confess what you did to my baby'Heartbroken mother of Santina Cawley: 'Confess what you did to my baby'

Zac HigginsCorkHit and RunInvestigationTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Safety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffitiSafety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffiti


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »