News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork mother in High Court bid to stop toddler's image being used on eBay

Cork mother in High Court bid to stop toddler's image being used on eBay
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 01:56 PM

A Cork mother has gone to court in a bid to stop images of her toddler daughter in a Halloween costume being used on eBay.

A High Court judge today granted an interim injunction to the toddler, who had applied to the court through her mother, restraining eBay from processing or using the girl’s image.

The little girl’s mother, a nurse had posted pictures of her daughter on Instagram on October 30, 2018, was alerted by a friend almost a year later that the image had been used online by Amazon and eBay commercial websites that sell products online through auction or private sale.

In an affidavit to the court, the nurse said she did not give permission to anyone to use, distribute, sell or copy these images.

On October 13 last year she said she found out from a close friend the image of her daughter was being used on eBay commercial websites that sell products online and also on Amazon.

She contacted both companies who she said reassured her they would investigate it and revert back to her.

Amazon she said contacted her to reassure her they had taken the complaint seriously and they were actively investigating the matter.

Amazon in January this year confirmed they had investigated the matter and had removed all images of the child found on product detail pages.

It also said sellers had been identified by its investigations team and appropriate actions had been taken on those accounts.

READ MORE

Gang's conviction for notorious €2m Dublin tiger kidnapping upheld

The child’s counsel John Temple BL told the High Court Amazon had a very proactive approach but eBay had a very different approach which was that the onus was on the parents of the child to monitor for the image use and make an application to have images removed.

Counsel said the mother phoned eBay on November 4, 2019 and was directed to file her complaint online.

eBay, two days later asked to provide her email address to the person using her daughter’s image and she said she did not want this to happen.

Counsel said the nurse then engaged a solicitor on the matter and eBay along with Amazon were asked on January 7, this year to immediately cease and desist controlling and further from processing any image of the little girl.

eBay, Counsel said informed the nurse the listing on its website had been removed, and said it had passed on personal details to the user who had used the photos.

At the end of January this year, eBay told the mother’s solicitor it had already dealt with the issue of the image on the one identified page and it could only take action against a listing if it is identified on a notice of claimed infringement form.

Earlier this month eBay was informed by the solicitor the little girl’s image was still being used by a number of sellers via its website and a request to remove the images was made.

Mr Justice Robert Eager said he would grant an interim injunction against eBay otherwise known as eBay Europe Services Ltd from processing, reproducing or using the child’s image.

The interim injunction will be in place until the hearing of the action. The case will come back before the court on June 16 next.

READ MORE

Liquidator confirmed to Co Meath construction and plant hire business

More on this topic

'There is no criminal genius here': Judge jails lapsed drug addict after robbery spree'There is no criminal genius here': Judge jails lapsed drug addict after robbery spree

Venezuelan woman loses High Court challenge over job permit refusalVenezuelan woman loses High Court challenge over job permit refusal

Mother weeps after truck driver whose careless driving caused death of toddler is finedMother weeps after truck driver whose careless driving caused death of toddler is fined

Liquidator confirmed to Co Meath construction and plant hire businessLiquidator confirmed to Co Meath construction and plant hire business


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Two charged with 'crime spree', including robbing Cork pensioner of €2,700 while posing as gardaíTwo charged with 'crime spree', including robbing Cork pensioner of €2,700 while posing as gardaí

Covid-19 cases slow down significantly but focus shifts to nursing homesCovid-19 cases slow down significantly but focus shifts to nursing homes

Man charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife pointMan charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife point

Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200


Lifestyle

With another series of The Customer Is Always Right waiting in the wings, host Lucy Alexander hopes the daytime show will encourage more budding entrepreneurs to drive their products forward. Gemma Dunn finds out more.Five minutes with ... Lucy Alexander

When theatre and film-maker Mary Moynihan got Covid-19, she expected she’d be over it in two weeks. She tells Helen O’Callaghan about the setbacks she encountered, how it’s changed her perspective and how her arts background is helping her bounce backCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

The current pandemic of the novel virus, Covid-19, has certainly created a lot of stressful, emotional and unique experiences for most of us.Appliance of Science: Pandemic dreaming

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll makes five picks from the upcoming week's cultural and media offerings.Five TV shows for the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »