Cork Mayors honoured in school mural

A striking mural featuring Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney has been unveiled at their former primary school.

Fionnuala MacCurtain, a grand-daughter of Tomás MacCurtain, and Cathal MacSwiney Brugha, a grandson of both MacSwiney and Cathal Brugha, were among the guests of honour at yesterday’s unveiling yesterday of the large outdoor mural at the North Monastery primary school in Fairhill, on the city’s northside.

The mural was painted by artist Alan Hurley, well-known for his work with Reimagine Cork.

While the two legendary Lord Mayors, whose deaths in office in 1920 played a key role in the struggle for Irish independence, are focal points in the mural, it also features other famous figures who walked the school’s corridors, including music legend Rory Gallagher; actor and comedian Niall Tóibín; athlete Mark Carroll; hurling legends Sean Óg Ó hAilpín, Tomás Mulcahy, and Patrick Horgan; former Taoiseach Jack Lynch; and actor Jonathan Rhys Myers.

Vice principal Colin Daly said the school wanted to honour MacCurtain and MacSwiney during this, the year of commemoration, but felt it was important to honour other famous alumni too.

“MacCurtain and MacSwiney set the standard for the other past pupils over the years. Their commitment to the cause of Irish independence inspired others to display the same level of commitment in their chosen fields.”

A past pupil of the school himself, Mr Daly said he, as a student, was always very conscious of the school’s heritage and history.

“The teachers instilled in us a sense of pride and passion in the school,” he said. “They reminded us that these people walked these hallways and that we are part of that, we felt a connection to it.

We hope this mural will give today’s students a sense of belonging to that tradition and a sense that they too can achieve great things.

Former Lord Mayor Danny Wallace, representing the North Monastery Past Pupils Union, said he was honoured to attend.

“In 1985, as a proud North Mon boy, I was elected to the office of Lord Mayor and I had the honour of wearing the chain of office that was put on the shoulders of Tomás MacCurtain — 100 years ago today,” he said.