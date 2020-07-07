News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man who threatened to kill mother has case adjourned

Cork man who threatened to kill mother has case adjourned
A young Cork man who threatened to kill his own mother at the height of a drug-fuelled psychotic episode had the case against him adjourned. Stock picture. Picture: iStock
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 05:12 PM

A young Cork man who threatened to kill his own mother at the height of a drug-fuelled psychotic episode had the case against him adjourned until September 8 today.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the 21-year-old man was now embarking on a residential treatment programme.

A probation officer who was actively involved in the case “as a matter of urgency” during the Covid-19 restrictions, confirmed today that the accused had settled down and was now taking on the treatment.

He was released last week from a voluntary period in custody and was welcome to live at home with his parents for the short period before the place on the residential programme became available.

The identity of the parties cannot be published as the charges relate to a breach of domestic violence laws which are dealt with at in camera hearings.

The young man spoke of his willingness to go to in-house treatment for his drug problems.

“I want to get my life back on track and build my relationship with my parents,” he said.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a protection order by putting his mother in fear at the family home, including the occasion where he made the threat to stab his mother and put her in the graveyard. He also threatened to smash the windows of the house.

Judge Kelleher noted that on a previous court appearance the defendant had been “quite deranged.”

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the 21-year-old had been taking drugs for four years, including cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine, LSD and some other type of hallucinogenic drug. Mr Buttimer said the 21-year-old had a severe psychotic episode as a result of which he had to be admitted to a psychiatric unit.

READ MORE

Jail for man who threatened victim with Stanley knife over €20 debt

More on this topic

Sex offender jailed for failing to disclose change of addressSex offender jailed for failing to disclose change of address

Man gets two months for threatening garda in CorkMan gets two months for threatening garda in Cork

Bail condition sees drugs accused 'effectively banned from Cork city'Bail condition sees drugs accused 'effectively banned from Cork city'

High Court hears Dublin wastewater plant got planning approval 'without meaningful assessment'High Court hears Dublin wastewater plant got planning approval 'without meaningful assessment'

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

€1.1m paid in fines by learner and novice drivers since 2018€1.1m paid in fines by learner and novice drivers since 2018

Sinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nominationSinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nomination

CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021

Covid-19: Over one third of identified close contacts did not take up offer of testCovid-19: Over one third of identified close contacts did not take up offer of test


Lifestyle

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula BurnsHow to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

The skincare tips to help with mask acne and irritationThe Skin Nerd: How to counteract the effects of 'Mask Face' on your skin

As the junior TV talent show returns for a new series, Georgia Humphreys chats to Will.i.am and the other mentorsWill.i.am and other mentors back for new series of The Voice Kids

Buying a coop and hens during lockdown has proved to be an ideal educational experience for a family with young children, says Helen O'CallaghanChild's play: Counting your chickens and eggs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »