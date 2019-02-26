Cork man who threatened ex-partner with pellet gun gets suspended sentence

A man who placed a pellet gun in the mouth of his ex-partner and threatened to blow out the back of her throat has got a suspended two-year sentence after evidence that he attended anger management and had turned his life around.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed a similar concurrent, suspended sentence on Mark Kavanagh of 11 Mount Sion Road, Greenmount, Cork, on a charge of assault causing harm to his then girlfriend.

Gardaí investigating this and a drugs case from late 2017 said that to his credit, Kavanagh had turned his life around and now presented as a different man.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn testified that the couple woke on the morning of December 18, 2017 at a caravan park on Mullock Road in Garryvoe, Co Cork.

“It got out of hand and escalated into a serious situation. He became more and more aggressive.

"He punched her. He got a pellet gun. He fired plastic pellets at her. He placed the pellet gun in her mouth and then threatened to blow her throat out,” Det. Garda Quinn said.

The injured party went to leave but the accused caught her.

He pulled her into the passenger seat of a vehicle. He told her to prepare for a crash. He drove around the area.

There was no crash and the defendant drove back where a neighbour intervened to try to stop him from behaving as he was and Kavanagh also threatened to kill him.

Two months before this incident Det. Garda Noel Howley went to a house where Kavanagh was staying at Hillcrest, Watergrasshill, Co Cork, on October 27 2017, in order to conduct a drugs search.

Eight cannabis plants were found in the attic.

Arising out of those two incidents, Kavanagh pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and threatening to kill his ex-partner and related charges and cultivation of cannabis.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed an overall sentence of two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Elizabeth O’Connell defence senior counsel said of the assault and the threat to kill or cause serious harm with the pellet gun: “It is a very grave charge. He is aware that the offence is of the most serious kind.

"He has effectively nothing of this kind before to blemish his record. That is not to take from the gravity of this charge.

“He served time in custody (four months). By good chance he was able to clear his system of drugs.

"Both members of An Garda Síochána say he is a different man to the man they met in the past. He was not the person who committed these offences in December 2017.

He remains on medication but he has dealt with his drug addiction. He presents in a completely different way. Once he sobered up he presented in an improved way and behaved in a more appropriate manner.

"She (the injured party) is spared the difficulty of coming in giving evidence against her ex-partner.

“No one wants to be seen as presenting money as an alternative to custody. But apparently, she would not be offended by it. It might express in a more concrete way that he regrets what happened. He offers €1,000. It is a very meagre sum.”