News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man who faced being deported from the US is reunited with his family

Cork man who faced being deported from the US is reunited with his family
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 07:09 AM

The Cork man who faced deportation from the US has been reunited with his family.

Keith Byrne was released from prison last night and returned home to his wife and children in Philadelphia.

He overstayed the visa he used to enter the country in 2007, and was arrested earlier this month by immigration officials.

However, on Wednesday a federal judge ordered the 37-year-old be released from detention and given a stay on removal from America.

Mr Byrne will have to file his immigration case in a different district of Pennsylvania at a future date once he is released

Fianna Fáil's foreign affairs spokesman, Niall Collins, welcomed the news.

Mr Collins said: "It's great news that Keith has now been reunited with his wife and kids, it was a hugely upsetting and traumatic experience for him, but also for the thousands of undocumented Irish across the United States.

"So the Government has to redouble its efforts to try and bring about a realistic and lasting solution to the crisis of the undocumented Irish in the United States."

READ MORE

Wicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugs

More on this topic

Pressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack LeachPressure is on Ireland as they hunt for Test win, says England’s Jack Leach

'This will put vulnerable lives at risk,' says charity after supervised injection facility refused in Dublin'This will put vulnerable lives at risk,' says charity after supervised injection facility refused in Dublin

Testosterone key to boosting sex drive in post-menopausal women, study suggestsTestosterone key to boosting sex drive in post-menopausal women, study suggests

Wicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugsWicklow man extradited to US jailed for operating website that sold illegal drugs

undocumentedUSAKeith Byrne

More in this Section

Government to take 'health led approach' in reforming drug possession lawsGovernment to take 'health led approach' in reforming drug possession laws

Varadkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticismVaradkar defends Irish border backstop amid Johnson criticism

Gardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raidGardaí seize digital material and doll in 'Operation Ketch' child pornography raid

Gardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands PrisonGardaí investigating claims of unauthorised covert surveillance at Midlands Prison


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »