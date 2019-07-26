Cork man who faced being deported from the US is reunited with his family

The Cork man who faced deportation from the US has been reunited with his family.

Keith Byrne was released from prison last night and returned home to his wife and children in Philadelphia.

Keith Byrne has now been released from detention. His family just sent me this photo of him and his wife, Keren on the way home 👇 pic.twitter.com/aTEZGmt6jR July 25, 2019

He overstayed the visa he used to enter the country in 2007, and was arrested earlier this month by immigration officials.

However, on Wednesday a federal judge ordered the 37-year-old be released from detention and given a stay on removal from America.

Mr Byrne will have to file his immigration case in a different district of Pennsylvania at a future date once he is released

Fianna Fáil's foreign affairs spokesman, Niall Collins, welcomed the news.

Mr Collins said: "It's great news that Keith has now been reunited with his wife and kids, it was a hugely upsetting and traumatic experience for him, but also for the thousands of undocumented Irish across the United States.

"So the Government has to redouble its efforts to try and bring about a realistic and lasting solution to the crisis of the undocumented Irish in the United States."