Cork man who can't accept break-up shows up to ex's home with groceries and love letters, court hears

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 06:12 PM

A 42-year-old man who cannot accept that his marriage is over - despite the break-up happening four years ago - is turning up twice a week at the family home with groceries and love letters.

Garda Stephen Cleary made that allegation at Cork District Court, saying the man’s wife has had to get a barring order against him because of the persistent and continuing pattern of communications.

“He is calling to the house unannounced. He is arriving with groceries and love letters and what have you,” Garda Cleary said.

There was a prosecution objection to bail being granted to the accused.

A barring order was granted to his wife on December 10 and despite that he is accused of breaching the order twice in the past week – on Sunday and Tuesday.

When arrested, charged and cautioned the accused man said: “I sent her messages about love and the kids and brought her shopping. I still love her.”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court: “In essence he is still in love with this woman. The penny is not dropping.”

Garda Cleary said: “He has had many opportunities for the penny to drop. The relationship has been over for four years.”

Mr Burke suggested that gardaí might be happy with the accused being out on bail if he stayed away from where his wife lives with their children. He does have some access to the children and he has an address approximately 50 kms away from the family home.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was going to grant the accused man bail but warned him that if he breached the barring order again he would be sending him to jail.

The judge said he appreciated the defendant might be unhappy but he had to abide by the court order.

The judge made it clear that the man could not turn up at his wife’s door over Christmas and could not contact her in any way, including emails or social media.

He put the case back until January 8. As well as the barring order, the judge made it a condition of bail that the defendant would remain at his address from 10pm every night until 7am next morning.

On the next occasion in court there will be an opportunity for the defendant to indicate if he is pleading guilty or not guilty to the charges.

