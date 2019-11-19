News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man used machete in petrol station robbery, court hears

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:01 PM

A man wielding a machete swung it and demanded cash from a young woman working behind the counter in a Cork filling station just after dark on Sunday evening, a court has heard.

Garda Conor Egan arrested 23-year-old Jamie Quilligan of 6 Chestnut Close, Mahon, Cork, and charged him with carrying out a robbery at Circle K garage, Blackrock Road, Cork, at 5.30pm on November 17.

Garda Egan said the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of the charge against the accused.

“It is alleged that at 5.30pm on November 17 he entered the Circle K filling station armed with a machete and approached a female member of staff putting her in fear. He demanded money. She was not satisfied with the money given to him and he demanded more money. She handed him the till drawer with the money that was in it,” Garda Egan said.

It was alleged that the raider then went down to the old railway line amenity walk accessible from close to the premises.

It was further alleged that he changed his clothes and discarded the till drawer and the weapon.

A short time later gardaí met the accused near the Circle K station with a quantity of notes and coins. It was alleged that till receipts were also seized from him.

Garda Egan said the alleged incident was captured on CCTV. The guard said the defendant admitted having a dependency on prescription drugs.

Frank Buttimer defence solicitor said no grounds had been advanced by the prosecution for the refusal of bail and the accused had absolutely no previous conviction of any kind. He submitted that it was a case for bail on conditions. Sergeant Gearóid Davis accepted this was the position.

The defendant was then remanded on bail to appear at Cork District Court again on January 7, 2020.

Bail conditions required Jamie Quilligan to reside at 6 Chestnut Close, Mahon, sign daily at Anglesea Street garda station, keep a 10pm to 6am nightly curfew, abstain from alcohol, provide gardaí with his mobile phone number and refrain from entering the Circle K on Blackrock Road and have no contact with staff of that premises.

