Cork man tells of moment lightning struck his home as thousands remain without power

Latest: Around 4,000 homes, farms and businesses are still without power supply following bad weather overnight.

Earlier this morning almost 10,000 customers were affected, mainly in Cork, Tipperary and Wexford.

Two houses in Cobh, Co Cork were struck by lightning.

Terence and Jacqui say that their house was destroyed after it was hit with lightning.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's Red FM this morning, Terence said that he was also struck.

He said that the rubber clogs he had been wearing might have saved his life.

The couple had their granddaughter in the house with them at the time.

Some of the damage to Terence and Jacqui's home after last night's thunder storm

"I have never heard a bang as loud in my life," said Terence who was watching tv when the lightning struck.

"The whole sitting room when orange...I don't know if I was knocked out or what but I just felt a surge of energy go through me.

"All I can say is it was like being hit with a sledgehammer, it was frightening."

Unsure of where was the safest place to shelter, the three eventually went out to the car.

The bolt left a hole in the roof through to the ceiling, blew out the electrical sockets, blew the doors and built-in wardrobes off the wall and broke mirrors in the house.

Terence said that the fire brigade was out in minutes and they were extremely lucky that the house did not catch on fire.

Firefighters from Cobh and Midleton were tasked to a report of a house on fire at Foster's Haven shortly after midnight.

They attended at a second house at Bayview Estate shortly after.

The two houses sustained some damage from the lightening and related smoke.

Two units from Midleton also responded to reports of bales of hay on fire in a field close to junction 4 on the N25 at Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

In Sligo, there is a tree partially blocking the N15 on the Grange side of Drumcluff whilst Donegal the Creeslough/Carrigart Road is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree.

- Additional reporting by Olivia Kelleher

Update 9am: Thousands of homes and businesses around the country are without power this morning following bad weather overnight.

The worst affected areas are in the south and east of the country.

There are more than 5,000 customers without power this morning following last night's heavy rain and wind.

The worst affected area is Ardgeeha in Clonmel where 1,016 customers have no electricity while Tramore in Waterford and Naas in Co Kildare also have a number of black spots.

In Dublin, there are more than 1600 homes and businesses without power, and the worst affected areas are around Ballyfermot and Palmerstown.

ESB networks are working to restore power to affected customers and are reminding the public to avoid any fallen cables or overhead wires.

This bolt was to violent it affected the lens on the phone #Clonmel #Lightning @CarlowWeather now power is gone in most of the town pic.twitter.com/0mkFgW8J8V — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) August 9, 2019

A countrywide weather warning has now ended - but there are some more bad conditions expected this weekend.

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel says there could be more flooding over the next couple of days.

"The weekend looks pretty mixed again at the moment," said Mr Nolan.

"We expect to see conditions on Saturday remain pretty inclement across the country especially across the nothern half of the country where we are expecting to see some pretty heavy downpours.

"Again there will be a risk of thunder storms and that continuing risk of flooding."

Bright or sunny spells today, but occasional showers also, merging to give longer spells of rain in places, with scattered thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures 18 to 22 Celsius, in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, but winds will be strong for a time along the north coast. pic.twitter.com/GJzlWNgBfX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2019

Risk of spot-flooding as heavy rain continues

Update 7.10am: Met Éireann is warning people across the country of the possibility of spot-flooding this morning.

It is after very heavy rain overnight with up to 40 millimetres falling in some places.

A status yellow rainfall warning ended at 7am this morning.

But meteorologist Cathal Nolan, from the Midland Weather Channel, says more bad weather is expected throughout the day.

"Certainly for the remainder of today we can expect to see some pretty inclement weather across the country," said Mr Nolan.

"Any early morning rain still lingering along the north coast is expected to clear away.

"That in turn is expected to be followed by showers initially across the southern half of the country but these will become more widespread throughout the course of the afternoon and evening.

"Showers will be quite intense in nature and there will be some thunder storm activity bringing with it the risk of some flash flooding and the risk of some hail as well.

Remaining heavy, occasionally thundery, rain over northern parts of the country will soon clear, giving way to bright or sunny spells and showers today. Some of the showers will be heavy, with the potential for flash flooding. Top temperatures 18 to 22 degrees. Shannon Radar N/A pic.twitter.com/ennbQtnD3X — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2019

Road users are urged to take extra caution while travelling this morning following the heavy rain over night and the continuing showers.

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists to allow extra distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

There is a risk of aquaplaning as the surface water on the roads can separate tyres from the road causing your car to skid.

If this should happen, do not brake fast or pull sharply on the steering wheel instead ease off the accelerator and allow the car to slow down itself until you can feel the tyres regaining grip.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and travel with extra care.