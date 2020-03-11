News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man sent forward for trial on sex charges involving 13-year-old girl

By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 04:48 PM

A 21-year-old Cork man facing charges of underage sex and sex assault concerning a teenage girl was today returned for trial.

At Ennis District Court today, the Book of Evidence in the case was served on the solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick, for the accused man who cannot be named for legal reasons.

In the case, it is alleged that the male then aged 17 had sexual intercourse with the then 13-year-old girl in an isolated location outside a Co. Clare town on May 2, 2017.

Last November in court, Inspector Michelle Moloney told Judge Patrick Durcan that while an initial complaint was made over the alleged offences in an isolated location outside a Co. Clare town, the complainant was "reticent" that the case proceed against the accused.

Insp. Moloney said that the DPP was prosecuting the case in the public interest.

She said that the girl has failed to make a written statement of complaint in the case but that her mother is anxious that the case be seen through.

Mr Fitzpatrick told the court previously that no one is saying that there was any coercion or that the girl was forced to have sex.

Mr Fitzpatrick was responding to a query from Judge Durcan who asked was the sexual intercourse consensual except in being breach of the law.

Judge Durcan today sent forward the accused for trial to the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court.

Judge Durcan sent the matter forward after earlier this year reversing his own ruling that the case can be heard in the district court.

Judge Durcan said that the allegation “is very serious” and after giving the matter more thought he has now decided to decline jurisdiction and the case will be heard in the circuit court.

The accused is at risk of a tougher sentence in the circuit court if he is convicted.

High Court hears fund claim entitlement to businessman's €1.5m settlement over forged signature

