Cork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's home

A man was seen staggering along the road in a residential area carrying a large flat-screen television which he had snatched from a neighbouring house.

Glenn Cambridge of 6 Seminary Place, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court today charged with burglary and his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said he was pleading guilty to the charge.

Inspector Jason Lynch outlined the background to the crime which was witnessed by a man who alerted gardaí.

“On October 19 at 9pm the witness saw a man walking along Cushing Place, Farranrea, stumbling and carrying a television.

“He then observed that the door of a house on Cushing Place was open.

The witness knew the woman living there and called her name but she did not answer. He could see damage in the hallway of the house.

“He saw the man carrying the television into the house. He called gardaí. They called to the defendant’s house. Glenn Cambridge invited them into the house. They observed a silver Lexsor flat screen TV in the kitchen,” Insp Lynch said.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was in custody and was pleading guilty to other charges against him as well as the burglary where he was seen with the TV.

He was also caught driving without insurance at Commons Road, Blackpool on December 26, 2018.

He stole items of clothing for sale at the student centre in UCC to value of €350 on June 25, 2018.

And he was also involved in minor shoplifting offence at Tiger Patrick Street on October 8, 2018.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to adjourn sentencing until November 1 to give the defence solicitor an opportunity to discuss the offences with the accused once summaries of the prosecution evidence are sent to the defence.