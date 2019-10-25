News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's home

Cork man seen stumbling while carrying large flat-screen TV admits to theft from neighbour's home
By Liam Heylin
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 05:48 PM

A man was seen staggering along the road in a residential area carrying a large flat-screen television which he had snatched from a neighbouring house.

Glenn Cambridge of 6 Seminary Place, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court today charged with burglary and his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said he was pleading guilty to the charge.

Inspector Jason Lynch outlined the background to the crime which was witnessed by a man who alerted gardaí.

“On October 19 at 9pm the witness saw a man walking along Cushing Place, Farranrea, stumbling and carrying a television.

“He then observed that the door of a house on Cushing Place was open.

The witness knew the woman living there and called her name but she did not answer. He could see damage in the hallway of the house.

“He saw the man carrying the television into the house. He called gardaí. They called to the defendant’s house. Glenn Cambridge invited them into the house. They observed a silver Lexsor flat screen TV in the kitchen,” Insp Lynch said.

Mr Buttimer said the accused was in custody and was pleading guilty to other charges against him as well as the burglary where he was seen with the TV.

He was also caught driving without insurance at Commons Road, Blackpool on December 26, 2018.

He stole items of clothing for sale at the student centre in UCC to value of €350 on June 25, 2018.

And he was also involved in minor shoplifting offence at Tiger Patrick Street on October 8, 2018.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to adjourn sentencing until November 1 to give the defence solicitor an opportunity to discuss the offences with the accused once summaries of the prosecution evidence are sent to the defence.

READ MORE

Vote Gate: Ethics committee to hear complaints against Fianna Fáil TDs

More on this topic

Court rules convicted drug dealer bought Cheltenham-winning horse with proceeds of crimeCourt rules convicted drug dealer bought Cheltenham-winning horse with proceeds of crime

Post office raiders who pointed gun at Kerry postmistress’ face have nine year sentences upheldPost office raiders who pointed gun at Kerry postmistress’ face have nine year sentences upheld

'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run 'Love you Ma, I'll be home in a while': Last words of teen killed in hit and run

Pregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail termPregnant woman who led gardaí on high-speed car chase avoids jail term


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Woman tried to cause trial collapseWoman tried to cause trial collapse

Garda assaulted after drugs searchGarda assaulted after drugs search

Gardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abductionGardaí seize van believed to have been used in Kevin Lunney's abduction

Male prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visitMale prisoner escapes from custody during hospital visit


Lifestyle

Here’s everything you need to know.What is social media app TikTok and is it safe for kids?

There are some things parents can watch out for if they want their daughter to grow up an empowered young woman.5 tips for raising a feminist daughter

It’s the work of Chinese designer Guo Pei – and you could buy a house or two for the same price.Is this one of the most expensive dresses in the world?

Cathy Desmond enjoyed the combination of Rossini and an Irish composer at Wexford Festival OperaLive Music Review: Adina - Wexford Festival Opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »