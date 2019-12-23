News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man remanded in custody over alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry

Cork man remanded in custody over alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry
Daniel Connolly. Picture: Press 22
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 04:11 PM

A Cork man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry.

He had been extradited from Hungary to face the charges.

Daniel Connolly, with an address at Ardnatrush, Glengarrif, Co Cork, was arrested in Budapest last Wednesday and was returned to Ireland to face prosecution.

The 39-year-old appeared at a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court today.

The DPP applied to have Mr Connolly remanded in custody to sittings of Tralee Circuit Court on February 11, 2020.

Detective Garda Richie Naughton told the court he arrested Mr Connolly at Dublin Airport at 9pm last Friday, on foot of a Circuit Court bench warrant.

Mr Connolly did not apply for bail today, but the court heard he might at a later date.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on February 11, 2020.

READ MORE

'So many lives have been changed irrevocably' - Man, 73, attacked in Dublin looking forward to spending Christmas with family

More on this topic

Security guard charged over attacks on 16 cats in UKSecurity guard charged over attacks on 16 cats in UK

Youth ordered to attend diversity session after abusing same-sex couple on busYouth ordered to attend diversity session after abusing same-sex couple on bus

Love Island star Caroline Flack denies assaulting boyfriendLove Island star Caroline Flack denies assaulting boyfriend

Former Ryanair operations chief Peter Bellew free to join rivals EasyJet, judge rulesFormer Ryanair operations chief Peter Bellew free to join rivals EasyJet, judge rules


CourtCourt caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

The sheer volume of offerings can be overwhelming at this time of year, so Des O'Driscoll picks some of the best shows to watch or recordChristmas TV highlights for the next three days

From the lap of luxury to chill-out spas — we’ve rounded up the best short breaks between Christmas and the New YearThinking of a festive mini break? If so here's some Twixmas breaks that might suit!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »