Cork man remanded in custody over alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry

A Cork man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over alleged child pornography offences in Co Kerry.

He had been extradited from Hungary to face the charges.

Daniel Connolly, with an address at Ardnatrush, Glengarrif, Co Cork, was arrested in Budapest last Wednesday and was returned to Ireland to face prosecution.

The 39-year-old appeared at a special sitting of Limerick Circuit Court today.

The DPP applied to have Mr Connolly remanded in custody to sittings of Tralee Circuit Court on February 11, 2020.

Detective Garda Richie Naughton told the court he arrested Mr Connolly at Dublin Airport at 9pm last Friday, on foot of a Circuit Court bench warrant.

Mr Connolly did not apply for bail today, but the court heard he might at a later date.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on February 11, 2020.