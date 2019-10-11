Cork man pleads guilty to drug charges after extradition

A Cork man extradited from Australia to face charges relating to an alleged seizure of over €10,000 worth of drugs in Cork in 2009 abandoned his bail application yesterday and pleaded guilty to the crime.

John Noonan, 31, commenced a bail application at Cork District Court after being charged on Tuesday.

There was evidence during that application through Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, that Noonan was about to travel from Australia to Cork in July when authorities there detained him as a result of the European arrest warrant.

Judge Con O’Leary adjourned the bail application yesterday for documentary evidence in relation to Noonan’s travel plans at the time he was stopped in Australia. The judge also directed the gardaí to inquire into other matters.

As soon as the bail application resumed yesterday, Mr Collins-Daly said the defendant would be entering a guilty plea.

On the application of Insp Geraldine Sinnott, Judge O’Leary sent the defendant forward in custody for sentencing on October 29.

Noonan pleaded guilty to drugs offences committed 10 years ago when he was living at 3 Ravenscourt Avenue, Donnybrook, Cork.

Detective Garda Seán Minihane charged Noonan with four counts. The charges state that on December 19, 2009, he had cannabis herb and resin and had both drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Det Gda Minihane said the defendant’s vehicle was searched and that €10,800 worth of drugs were seized. The accused was questioned at the time, but left the jurisdiction shortly afterwards.

“My belief is that he left to avoid the charges and went to the UK, Australia, and New Zealand,” Det Gda Minihane said.

“He was arrested in Australia when his passport was checked (at an airport).”

Mr Collins-Daly said the accused was arrested in Australia on July 15 and had been remanded in custody there since then. The solicitor said Noonan did not challenge the extradition warrant, adding that the accused was not charged with any offence when he left Ireland in March 2010.