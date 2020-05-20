News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man pays tribute to frontline workers in boat built to cross the Atlantic

Cork man pays tribute to frontline workers in boat built to cross the Atlantic
Thunder Child 2 on its high-speed pass of Cobh last night in tribute to Ireland’s frontline workers
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 06:59 PM

The man who built Ireland’s James Bond-style wave-piercing powerboats has paid a unique tribute to Ireland’s frontline heroes.

Frank Kowalski, of Cork-based Safehaven Marine, opened the throttles on his sleek Thunder Child 2 vessel for several high-speed passes of Cobh last night, as a tricolour flew from the stern thanking those working in the various front-line emergency services - from nurses and doctors, to gardai, firefighters, coast guard and lifeboat crew, and all those working to keep Irish ports open.

He edited a video of the vessel in action, and posted it online today to the sound of David Bowie’s classic, We Could Be Heroes.

“I wanted to do something nice to lift everyone's spirits. The soundtrack says it all,” he said.

Kowalski led a crew on a record-breaking circumnavigation of Ireland in 2017 in just over 34-hours in his sleek €1m Thunder Child 1 interceptor vessel.

He built Thunder Child 2 across 2018 and 2019 in a bid to cross the Atlantic in under four days.

While Thunder Child 1 had a 60ft wave-piercing monohull design, the design of Thunder Child 2 fused the proven wave-piercing monohull with a catamaran hull.

The vessel’s longer hull blends from a monohull at the bow to a catamaran hull midship.

At 75ft-long, the vessel is powered by four 650hp Caterpillar engines and four France Helices SDS surface drives which give her a cruise speed of just over 40kts, a maximum speed of well over 50kts, and a range of 800 nautical miles.

The crew sit in military-spec shock mitigation seats and the boat has state-of-the-art satellite navigation and tracking technology.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: 11 more deaths but over 19k have recovered from virus

More on this topic

Brave Cork boy Oliver begins another 5k fundraising challengeBrave Cork boy Oliver begins another 5k fundraising challenge

Calls for People's Park in Cork harbour to be openedCalls for People's Park in Cork harbour to be opened

Students and elderly in Cork knit together to provide ‘Blankets of Hope’ to cancer patientsStudents and elderly in Cork knit together to provide ‘Blankets of Hope’ to cancer patients

Pedestrian plan restores Cork's Marina to its original purposePedestrian plan restores Cork's Marina to its original purpose


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Social distancing could be a reality for years – HolohanSocial distancing could be a reality for years – Holohan

Dr Holohan says protocols in place for workers' safety after new advice for TDs in DáilDr Holohan says protocols in place for workers' safety after new advice for TDs in Dáil

Parents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe IrelandParents need support to help children navigate online world says Cyber Safe Ireland

ESRI: Fewer house builds due to economic shockwavesESRI: Fewer house builds due to economic shockwaves


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »