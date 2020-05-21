News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man on rape charge after Stephen’s Day incident

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 09:39 PM

A rape charge was brought against a 37-year-old Cork man earlier today arising out of an alleged incident at a house during Christmas 2018.

Garda Francis O’Riordan formally arrested the man and cautioned him that he did not have to make any reply, but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and given in evidence.

The accused replied: “I was not with her.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that this was the reply made by the accused.

The single charge brought against the young man was one of raping the woman at an address in Cork on St Stephen’s Day, 2018.

The case was dealt with today at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and also consented to the defendant signing a plea of guilty at the district court for sentencing at the Central Criminal Court.

“That is not going to happen,” defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said as he indicated that a book of evidence would be required in the case.

The prosecution did not object to bail being granted to the defendant, but conditions required him to sign on every Saturday between 9am and 9pm at his local Garda station and have no contact, direct or indirect, with the complainant.

Judge Kelleher said that included having no contact with the complainant by social media and that to do so would put him at risk of going to jail.

No background details relating to the allegations being made by the prosecution in the case were given in Cork District Court.

