News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutches

Cork man jailed for 'vicious and unprovoked' assault on man on crutches
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 05:26 PM

A Ballineen man has been jailed for two-and-a-half years today for an assault where the victim had his jaw broken in an attack by two men on Christmas Eve 2016 in Clonakilty.

Eighteen months of the sentence imposed on Brian O’Donovan of Main Street, Ballineen, County Cork, was by way of the revocation of a suspension on an older sentence for a previous assault causing harm conviction. One year was added by way of a consecutive sentence on him on the Christmas assault.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that he had to revoke the suspension on an 18-month sentence O’Donovan got in 2015 because of the other unrelated assault.

The judge then imposed a consecutive sentence of two years with the last year of that sentence suspended. This left O’Donovan facing into a two-and-a-half-year jail term.

The judge said he had to impose that sentence “notwithstanding his anxiety, depression and attendances with mental health services".

Judge Ó Donnabháin said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “This assault was entirely vicious and unprovoked. His (the victim’s) jaw was broken. This was a very nasty assault. There was an element of following the lad out of the hotel and setting about him.

“He allowed drink and temper to get the better of him. And the victim was at the time on crutches.”

Garda Brian Morris previously testified that Brian O’Donovan of Main Street, Ballineen, County Cork, carried out the assault causing harm to the other man at Pearse Street, Clonakilty, County Cork.

The guard said O’Donovan and a co-accused – who was previously dealt with in court - were involved in punching and kicking the injured party breaking his jaw but it was not possible to say who was more involved in the assault.

The injured party, David O’Brien, who was on crutches for a broken leg as a result of a motorbike accident, was out socialising on the night of December 23, 2016, and in the course of the night there were two altercations between the parties at O’Donovan’s Hotel.

Mr O’Brien, 31, said Brian O’Donovan head-butted him causing his nose to bleed. Mr O’Brien said that he ended up being assaulted again outside by Brian O’Donovan and the other man.

Defence barrister, Dermot Sheehan, said the accused came from a very respectable family and was very pleasant to deal with but did have a temper and mental health difficulties.

READ MORE

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'

More on this topic

Mother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rapeMother 'feels so guilty for not seeing what was going on' as ex is jailed for daughter's rape

Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m Former psychic jailed for charges including money laundering of €1.6m

Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'Man jailed for 'violently' pushing elderly Cork man to ground 'in a fit of temper'

Man gets 20 years for 'vicious and shocking' rapes of two women in two counties on same dayMan gets 20 years for 'vicious and shocking' rapes of two women in two counties on same day

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’Failure to hold border poll after no-deal Brexit ‘unthinkable’

Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper articleFine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey settles defamation case over newspaper article

Watch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chainWatch live: Committee hears of ‘deeply distressing’ care standards at creche chain

Upgraded M7 to fully open on FridayUpgraded M7 to fully open on Friday


Lifestyle

It’s time to spare a thought for those who didn’t decide to bring kids into the world, says Sam Wylie-Harris.This is what non-parents are thinking when surrounded by children during the summer holidays

So you thought Scandi chic was a modern trend? Kya deLongchamps introduces the original 18th-century versionInteriors: Scandi chic has been around for longer than you might think

The Duchess of Sussex is partnering with a variety of retailers on a charity workwear range.Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

There are many climbing plants to choose from but clematis is the pick of the bunch for Peter DowdallPopularity of climbers like clematis scales new heights

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »