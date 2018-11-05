Cork man jailed following kidnap and assault of girlfriend in 2014 told to adhere to release conditions

By Liam Heylin

A young man who was jailed for kidnapping and attacking his girlfriend has been given 24 hours on his release from prison to get in contact with the probation service.

The application before Judge Gerard O’Brien was for Shane Green of the Bungalow, Kilcully, County Cork, to report to his probation officer within 48 hours of getting out of jail.

Judge O’Brien told Green to enter a bond to adhere to the directions of the probation officer and attend any rehabilitation services recommended for him within 24 hours.

Green was jailed for five years in 2014 with the last two years suspended for kidnapping his then-girlfriend and assault causing harm to her in the course of an ordeal that lasted some hours.

The sentence also covered his assault on another woman who tried to assist the victim.

The final two years of his jail term was suspended on the basis of cooperation with the probation service and while he co-operated initially, this fell away thereafter.

The case was re-entered at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on evidence from the probation service that Green was not cooperating with the service.

Ray Boland defence barrister repeated yesterday that the accused acknowledged he has to address his underlying difficulties with drink and drugs.

The judge told Green there would have been no need to have the case re-entered if the accused had complied with the conditions required of him.

Garda Brian Murphy said at the sentencing hearing in 2014 that Green and his girlfriend had been out together that night and after an argument they went home separately to Kilcully.

At one stage he caught her by the throat and squeezed so hard she could not breathe. He fractured her jaw. The judge said at the time that Green pulverised the young woman.

Mr Boland BL said the accused was out of control on bodybuilding steroids and alcohol. Green apologised saying he was caught up in addiction and not in the right frame of mind at the time.

His ex-girlfriend said at the time: “This attack has really opened my eyes to how dangerous people in this world really are, that some people have no boundaries, no limits and are capable of anything even when unprovoked.”