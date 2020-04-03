Cork man initially remanded in custody after threat to woman released ahead of trial

A Cork man remanded in custody for being one of four men who allegedly threatened a woman that she would be chopped into pieces and sent to her father has been released from jail as it emerged it will be at least three months before the case is heard.

Bail had been refused for Stephen McCarthy, aged 28, of Bay 10, Spring Lane halting site, Cork, on charges dating back to August 18, 2018, of engaging in a violent disorder and production of a weapon.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer told Judge Olann Kelleher on the matter saying: “I think the State is satisfied to admit him to bail subject to conditions.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the conditions required the defendant to reside at Bay 10 of the halting site, keep a curfew from 9pm to 6am, and have no contact direct or indirect with the complainant and her family.

He was also required to be contactable by gardaí on a mobile phone and stay out of the Mayfield area.

Mr Buttimer said Mr McCarthy would be pleading not guilty to the charges.

The case was adjourned with the accused on bail until June 18. It is anticipated that the case will be further adjourned if coronavirus restrictions on courts are still in place, or a date will be fixed for a hearing of the case.

It is alleged that Mr McCarthy was one of four men who allegedly accosted a woman and threatened that she would be cut up in pieces that would be sent to her father.

The court was told previously that it was alleged the 36-year-old woman was walking through Annalee Grove, Mayfield, Cork, on the afternoon of September 18, 2018, when a car containing four men drove was driven by.

It is alleged that they shouted abuse at the woman and then got out of the car and approached her.

“They were insulting her and threatening her that they would cut her up in pieces and send them to her father,” Sgt Gearóid Davis said. “They were in possession of various weapons.

“The injured party ran to a nearby house and hid in the garden, it was alleged.”