Cork man in court accused of Facebook death threats

A Cork man accused of making Facebook death threats in a feud appeared at Cork District Court today.

Michael Stokes appeared in person in court. He recently secured High Court bail having been refused bail previously at the district court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had not yet given directions in the case and he applied for a four-week adjournment.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said there was consent to the case being put back for six weeks.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the matter back for that period today.

Michael Stokes, aged 24, with an address at St Anthony’s Park, Knocknaheeny, Cork, is charged with making threats to kill or seriously injure James McCarthy on April 6.

Detective Garda Pat Barry said it was alleged that Michael Stokes, posted videos on his Facebook page specifically targeting James McCarthy, in which he allegedly said, “ye got bate seven days a week and you’ll get bate seven days again.

“Next time I see you, you are going underground.”

Det Garda Barry said that there was an escalating feud between the families that had in recent weeks seen a pipe bomb thrown at a house and a gunshot fired at a house.

Earlier this week, James McCarthy, aged 33, of bay 8, halting site, Spring Lane, Cork, appeared in person in court and was remanded on bail until July 6.

He was represented by Thomas Coughlan, solicitor.

It was alleged at the initial application for bail made by McCarthy at the district court that he filed a video on his Facebook page showing him allegedly making a threat directed at Michael Stokes.

McCarthy is charged with making a threat to kill or seriously injure another man Michael Stokes on April 6.

Detective Garda John Gleeson said that it was alleged that McCarthy said on the video: “I will get you. I will cut you from head to toe.

“I will cut you in pieces. I will cut you in bits.”