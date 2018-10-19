Cork man honoured for heroic act which saved lives of two young boys

National Bravery Award recipient, Martin Cullinane, says saving two young brothers from drowning last April changed his life for the better.

The Cork man did not hesitate when he saw the boys, aged five and six, struggling to keep their heads above water: “I can swim but when you see two young fellows drowning you do your best to get to them. I could have beaten the American Olympian swimmer, Michael Phelps, on the day.”

Martin Cullinane, from Dublin Pike, Cork, on the balcony of his apartment in Passage West, from where he saw two young brothers struggling to keep their heads above water and rushed to their rescue. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Martin was in his apartment in Mariners Quay, Passage West, Co Cork, on April 14 when he heard shouts for help coming from the sea. He looked out of the window and saw the two boys in the water.

One was struggling and the other was face down in the water.

The sea was rough and it was getting dark. By the time he got to the quayside and got into the water, they had moved further away.

Martin left the apartment in his pyjamas, ran downstairs, and dived into the water rescuing the boy who was struggling in the water.

He then swam out for the other boy who was going under the water and got him out: “I knew he was in a bad way because there was foam coming out of his mouth.”

Martin stuck his two fingers into the boy’s mouth: “The amount of water that came out of him was unbelievable. But then I knew he was alive and it was fantastic. It was a brilliant feeling.”

He thinks of the two boys every day and is glad they have the rest of their lives to look forward to because of him.

After the rescue, Martin became the face of a new Irish Water Safety campaign — the video on YouTube has been watched almost 300,000 times.

He will also receive a bravery award from the Irish Water Safety Association next month in Dublin Castle.

Martin, who used to drive a van, said the video helped him get a dream job — he will start work next month as area manager of Schools4Peace, a project to connect schools in Ireland with schools in war-torn countries.

He also got engaged to his girlfriend, Vanessa Dawson, and they are getting married in August next year.

Martin met the father of the boys two weeks after rescuing them.

He was a huge man and he nearly broke my back when he gave me a hug. He asked me what I wanted and I said I did not want anything. It was very emotional.

Martin will be among 21 people honoured today at Farleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

The annual awards are administered by Comhairle na Mire Gaile, the Deeds of Bravery Council, chaired by the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Martin is one of three people from Cork who saved drowning children who will receive bravery awards.

Teenager Clodagh Hayes from Glanmire, Co Cork, saved a young boy from drowning in the River Lee on May 8.

Michelle Cremin, from Ballinacurra, Midleton, saved the life of a young girl swept out to sea off Inch Beach, Co Cork, on June 24 last year.

Peter and Rory O’Connor, two young brothers from Mallow, Co Cork, will also be honoured for saving their grandmother from a house fire.

On October 14, 2016, a small fire broke out when the boys were at home with their older sister and grandmother.

Rory and Peter, who were just nine years old at the time, contacted their parents and got everyone out of the house safely.