Cork man given 10-year driving ban after threatening other motorist following crash

A 10-year driving ban was imposed today on a motorist who crashed into another car and then threatened the owner that if he reported it he would return with 50 people to sort it out.

Desmond O’Leary, 52, of 125 Castlepark, Ballincollig, Co Cork, was given a five-month suspended jail term as well as the driving disqualification at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Dennis Healy, said: “Only mouthing off was how he described it. It was completely outlandish and impossible to follow up on.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It might have been an idle threat to you but I am sure it was serious to the people who were there on the day.”

For the threatening behaviour, the accused was given a two-month suspended sentence. A five-month suspended sentence was imposed on him on the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour.

Fines of more than €1,000 were imposed for other driving-related charges.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges including one of driving without insurance and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On June 7, 2018 Garda Brian O’Connell attended at Leesdale estate where a road incident occurred.

“A black BMW jeep was stopped with its front left wheel resting on the boot of a blue Audi A4 which in turn appeared to have been pushed forward. Desmond O’Leary admitted driving the BMW.

"He stated that the collision had been his fault and he said he was not concentrating and the sun had been in his eyes,” Sgt. Davis said.

The owner of the Audi told gardaí at the time that the driver of the BMW started to threaten him after the collision before the gardaí arrived by saying if he wanted to any trouble that he would return with 50 people and it would be sorted out this way.

Desmond O’Leary also pleaded guilty to another offence of driving without insurance on June 27, 2017 at Lower Glanmire Road where he was involved in another collision.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that the accused man had been convicted of driving without insurance four times previously and these were his fifth and sixth counts for the same offence.

Dennis Healy, solicitor, said the defendant was in poor health.

“He suffers a mental problem and gets treatment sporadically. He will be staying off the road. Physically, he is not able to drive,” Mr Healy said.