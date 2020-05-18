News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man facing 42 sex offence charges

By Liam Heylin
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 09:45 PM

A 42-year-old Cork man was arrested yesterday on charges of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of a girl during a period from 2002 to 2008.

Garda Craig Peterson arrested the man and brought him before Cork District Court yesterday on a total of 42 separate charges related to different dates over six-year period.

One charge referred to rape, two related to attempt to rape and the remaining 39 charges were for sexual assault.

Garda Peterson said that when the defendant was arrested, charged and cautioned he made no reply to any of the charges against him.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

The sergeant said the DPP also consented to a signed plea of guilty being entered at Cork District Court for sentencing at the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

There was no objection the to the accuse man being remanded on bail for the purpose of preparing a book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back for four weeks for that purpose.

No outline was given in court yesterday on the background to the alleged sexual offences or on whether there is a family relationship between the defendant and complainant.

For legal reasons it is not permitted to identify the parties in any media coverage of the case.

Court caseTOPIC: Courts

