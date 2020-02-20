News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man denies assault saying he had tea and biscuits with neighbour

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 06:50 PM

A man who called to a house next door at midnight denied assaulting his neighbour and said he was trying to resolve an issue about a rumour, and that when they did reach a resolution, they sat down together for tea and biscuits.

That was the evidence of 48-year-old Carl Crowley, of 72 Glenamoy Lawn, Old Youghal Rd, Cork, at Cork District Court, but the injured party, John Keyes, 61, did not agree with this version of events.

Mr Keyes said Mr Crowley called to his front door on the night of July 5 at around midnight.

He said Mr Crowley pushed his way in and was shouting and roaring and it took a good while to calm him down.

Mr Keyes said he was being called names during the incident and that Mr Crowley pushed him. He also said the defendant called a second time that night but the defendant said he did not.

Mr Crowley said what sparked the disputed incident was a woman calling to his own house alleging he was calling Mr Keyes names in the area. Mr Crowley said he was not calling Mr Keyes names and he wanted to clarify that with Mr Keyes and resolve it immediately.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked: “Did you threaten him? Did you lay a hand on him?”

Mr Crowley said he did neither but said he did apologise afterwards for shouting.

Mr Crowley’s partner, Ann Marie O’Callaghan — who Judge Con O’Leary said was a very fair witness — said she went into Mr Keyes with her partner that night and said that, in retrospect, they should not have called at such a late hour.

She said there was tea and biscuits and added: “There was no assault, it was all verbal.”

Judge O’Leary concluded that Mr Keyes was telling the truth.

He said he would convict Mr Crowley of assault and fine him €100 or strike it out on payment of €200 compensation to him.

Mr Burke said that Mr Crowley would pay the compensation.

Judge O’Leary said: “He did assault Mr Keyes as described. He pushed him. It was not the most violent assault… He did not assault Mr Keyes to exert control over him but to get access to persuade him of certain matters.”

