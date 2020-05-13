News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man charged with raping and falsely imprisoning partner

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:45 PM

A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, including counts of falsely imprisoning and raping his partner.

Garda Caitriona Molloy formally arrested and charged the defendant and brought him before Cork District Court.

When cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say could be given in evidence, the accused made no reply to any of the charges.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until June 24 at Cork District Court to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

The first five charges relate to a Cork City address on February 13, 2019. They consist of counts of rape, false imprisonment, assault causing harm, production of a glass bottle in the course of the alleged assault, and threatening the woman that he would kill or cause serious harm.

He is further charged with raping the same complainant on February 9 2019, and prior to that on September 21/22, 2014.

Finally, he is charged with two other counts related to the same complainant again on dates between December 5 and 8, 2019, where it is alleged that he assaulted her, causing harm, and that there was an aggravated sexual assault on the same woman.

Garda Molloy said there was no objection to bail being granted to the accused on a number of bail conditions that were agreed with the defence.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer confirmed that those conditions were agreed. Mr Buttimer said one of the conditions was unusual in that it stated that the accused would not discuss the case with the complainant. The solicitor said that condition arose against a background where there was ongoing contact between the parties in relation to domestic matters.

Other conditions require the accused to sign on every Wednesday at his local Garda station and to surrender his passport.

Judge Kelleher acceded to an application to assign Mr Buttimer to represent the accused man on free legal aid, stating that the charges in the case were serious.

No evidence was given yesterday outlining the background allegations that gave rise to the charges being brought. The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was then remanded on bail to appear again for service of the book of evidence on June 24.

