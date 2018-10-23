Cork man charged with possession of child pornography

A man in his fifties has appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court charged with possession of child pornography at his home in Douglas on the southside of Cork city.

Des Breen of Calderwood Road, Donnybrook, Douglas, Cork pleaded guilty to the single count on the indictment against him.

The charge to which Mr Breen (52) pleaded guilty was possession of child pornography contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act of 1998.

The particulars of the offence stated that on dates between and inclusive of the 6th of December 2011 and the 3rd of August 2012 at Calderwood Road Mr Breen knowingly had in his possession 2,120 images of child pornography.

No evidence in relation to the images was given. Barrister Sinead Behan, representing Mr Breen, applied for an adjournment of the case.

Mr Breen, who is a production journalist with Examiner Publications, was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance on November 16 next. A medical report will be furnished on that date.