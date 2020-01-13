News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man charged with New Year’s Day assault of woman he got engaged to over Christmas

By Liam Heylin
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 05:05 PM

A 32-year-old Cork man who got engaged over Christmas appeared in court today charged with assaulting his fiancée on New Year’s Day.

Jason Collins of 1 Pinehurst, Clash Road, Little Island, County Cork, is charged with assault causing harm to the young woman on January 1.

Garda Peter Kelleher testified in a state objection to bail being granted to the accused that it was alleged that the defendant used his elbow to strike the woman in the face and that there was a lot of blood at the scene of the alleged crime.

Collins applied for bail and said he was anxious to start a residential treatment programme through Arbour House.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said to the defendant that he should not have gone to his fiancée’s house in the circumstances even though she had invited him down.

Mr Buttimer asked what he would do if he got bail and she asked him down again. Collins replied: “I won’t go.”

Garda Kelleher said gardaí were concerned about the possibility that the accused would return to the young woman’s house if granted bail.

Judge Mary Cashin said that the accused man was innocent until proven guilty but that it was a very serious matter.

She said she would remand the accused in custody for a very short period to see if the complainant wished to come to court to give evidence and also to see what the position was about the accused entering a residential treatment facility.

She remanded Cashin in custody until Wednesday.

Mr Buttimer said of the defendant and complainant during the bail application:

Even though they are at loggerheads they are engaged to be married.

Jason Collins said they were engaged since Christmas.

Mr Buttimer asked: “When will the big day be?”. Collins replied, “I am not sure.”

