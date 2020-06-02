Cork man charged with false imprisonment and threat to kill

A Cork man was arrested today and charged with falsely imprisoning a woman at her home and threatening to kill her.

Detective Garda Margaret Ryan testified at Cork District Court that she arrested Jamie McKenzie, aged 29) of 57 Dun Eoin, Carrigaline, Co Cork, and charged him with three counts earlier today.

Those counts consisted of false imprisonment, threat to kill, and aggravated burglary while armed with a kitchen knife.

Mr McKenzie, who appeared in person before Cork District Court, made no reply to any of the three charges that were brought against him today.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions had been given by the Director of Public Prosecutions to the effect that trial should be by indictment by judge and jury at the circuit court, and that there was consent for a guilty plea to be entered at Cork District Court so that the case could be sent forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that latter option would not be taken and that a book of evidence would have to be prepared.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until June 9 for preparation and service of a book of evidence. The next court appearance will be via video link from prison.

Mr Buttimer said there was no bail application today, but that if there was an indication next week from the State as to how long it would take to prepare the book of evidence, that would be instructive in terms of the defendant’s approach to applying for bail.

Sgt Davis said that he was not aware of how long it would take for the book of evidence to be prepared. Six weeks is allowed from the time that a defendant is charged.

A previous charge of entering the house as a trespasser and committing an arrestable offence of criminal damage was withdrawn by the prosecution.

It was previously alleged the incident that gave rise to the charges occurred over a two-hour period at a family home on March 28 at Cedarwood Grove, Carrigaline.

The first of the three charges brought yesterday accuse Mr McKenzie of false imprisonment of a woman at a house at Cedarwood Grove on contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The second count under the same act states that without lawful excuse he made to her a threat intending her to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause her serious harm.

Finally, he is also accused of committing a burglary and at the time having with him a weapon of offence, namely a kitchen knife.