Cork man charged with being threatening and wearing no pants questions judges knowledge of law

A 55-year-old man facing charges including one where he was allegedly threatening while not wearing any trousers challenged the district judge’s knowledge of the law in court.

Christy McCarthy of St Vincent’s hostel, Cork, said to Judge Olann Kelleher, “Do you know the law? I know the law. I have been through this shit before with ye.”

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, applied for bail for McCarthy.

Judge Kelleher said he had already heard all the evidence from prosecution and defence and refused bail. He said this decision could only be appealed at the High Court.

The judge said the only grounds for renewing an application for bail in the district court was if there was a change of circumstances.

Mr Cuddigan said the bail application was being renewed on the basis that the accused was under the influence of some intoxicant on the last occasion and had no memory of bringing the bail application. The judge said that did not qualify as a change of circumstance.

Judge Kelleher reminded the defendant that the court was showing respect to him and that he should show respect to the court. McCarthy replied: “Do you want me to get down on my knees or what?”

Detective Garda Mark Durcan objected to bail being granted and said, “It was alleged that on February 12 Christy McCarthy was observed at the bathroom window of a house and was taking items through the window with a view to gaining entry.

“He was found at Crosse’s Green in an intoxicated and abusive state. He was not wearing pants at the time.

“On another date he was allegedly abusive to staff at St Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork and when he was searched later he was found with a knife in his possession.”

The alleged burglary on February 12 was at Arderrow, Rathcooney Road, Glanmire, County Cork.

On the previous day, gardaí found he was intoxicated and aggressive at Crosses Green where he was shouting and roaring and telling gardaí to fuck off, it was alleged.

The case was put back for a month for a hearing at Cork District Court.

The judge agreed to Mr Cuddigan’s suggestion to have the accused seen by a prison psychiatrist when in custody.