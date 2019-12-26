Cork man charged over stab attack on family

A man has been charged with stabbing three people in a Cork house on Monday, December 23.

Thomas O’Sullivan, of Silversprings, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court on Christmas Eve charged with three counts of assault causing harm.

The 54-year-old is charged with assault causing harm to a 47-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. None of the victims can be identified.

All three were treated in Cork University Hospital (CUH). The 47-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition following lengthy emergency surgery. Her children had surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Mr O’Sullivan is charged with assault causing harm to the trio at a house at Middle Glanmire Rd, Montenotte, on December 23 contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley said Mr O’Sullivan made no reply to the charges involving the 47-year-old woman and the 20-year-old woman. Of the 10-year-old boy, the accused said: “I did not think I assaulted him.”

Gardaí objected to bail on several grounds, including the serious nature of the charges, the injuries, an allegation the accused used a balaclava, and that the two women claimed to have recognised the attacker.

Judge Mary Dorgan refused bail and remanded O’Sullivan to appear at Cork District Court tomorrow. She granted free legal aid.