Cork Man accused of striking his father over the head with a crutch

A man accused of assaulting his own father by striking him over the head with a crutch was remanded in custody for a fortnight today.

Gordon Browne, aged 35, of Glenfields Avenue, Ballyvolane, Cork, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison on Tuesday.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary trial at Cork District Court. So earlier today it was a matter for Judge Olann Kelleher to decide if he too would accept jurisdiction for the case.

Sgt Kelleher then gave an outline of the facts alleged in the case.

“It is alleged that Gordon Browne assaulted his father at 30 minutes past midnight on May 19 (at the family home).

“It is alleged he hit him across the head with a crutch causing harm.

“Gordon Browne was arrested and taken to Gurranabraher garda station. It is alleged he caused damage to his father’s car.

“The injured party did not go to get medical attention,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I accept jurisdiction.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that before Tuesday's court, there was a difficulty getting through to the prison by phone but during the court he did make contact with the accused. “I spoke to him and there will be a plea of guilty,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher said the accused would have to be present in court for that. Time was also required for a victim impact statement.

The case was put back until June 9 and it was indicated that he would be sentenced on that date for the assault and criminal damage offences.