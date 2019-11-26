News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man accused of murder seen hugging deceased in pub on night of killing

Michael Dineen of Ard Mhuileann, Mitchelstown. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 05:05 PM

A man on trial for murder has been shown on silent video footage chatting and drinking with the deceased as well as hugging him on the night of the killing.

CCTV evidence from inside and outside a Mitchelstown pub was shown to a judge and jury throughout today at a murder trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

The video evidence was harvested and compiled from security cameras of Willie Andies pub and from street footage from neighbouring premises.

Michael Dineen of Ard Mhuileann, Mitchelstown, denies the charge of murdering 36-year-old Patrick O’Donnell at Willie Andies bar on New Square, Mitchelstown, on June 1. He admits being guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens asked the jury of six men and six women to return to the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork tomorrow for what will be the third day of the murder trial.

Detective Garda David Barry played CCTV to the judge and jury with limited commentary: “Mr Dineen and the deceased are in conversation sitting at the bar… The accused is hugging the deceased… This is the bar staff coming down speaking to Mr Dineen and the deceased… They are speaking to each other. Mr Dineen takes his seat and pulls the deceased’s chair closer to him.

“Mr Dineen again approaches the deceased and places his arm around him.”

Prosecution senior counsel, Tim O’Leary, said: “There is some kind of hugging.” Det. Garda Barry said, “That is correct.”

At the end of the video evidence in the trial shortly after 4 pm, Mr Justice Owens said they would not go further than that.

On the opening day of the trial on Monday, Tim O’Leary prosecution senior counsel said it was alleged by the prosecution that something seemed to happen after around 10 pm.

“What occurs according to the prosecution is that the deceased is pulled down on to the ground by the defendant and a vicious assault takes place.

“That assault leads to the death of Mr O’Donnell and it happens on the pub floor. There were seven teeth knocked out of Mr O’Donnell, two of which end up in internal parts of his body – one in his thorax, one in his airways. It takes considerable force to knock out someone’s teeth,” the prosecution senior counsel said.

Mr O’Leary SC said the assault continued after Mr O’Donnell had become unresponsive and despite efforts by staff and others to break it up.

