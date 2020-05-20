Cork man, 63, accused of breaching Covid-19 legislation

One of the first prosecutions to be brought for an alleged breach of new Covid-19 Legislation was before Cork District Court toyday.

The charge relates to an alleged breach of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020.

The defendant in the case before Judge Olann Kelleher was 63-year-old Michael Murphy, of 56 Mount Eden Road, Gurranabraher, Cork.

Prior to the case coming before the court a statement was issued on behalf of An Garda Síochána in which it was alleged that shortly after 11.30am on April 27, gardaí from Togher Garda Station were on patrol in The Lough area of Cork city when a man allegedly shouted towards gardaí and when gardaí began speaking to the man about the purpose of his journey, he refused to give his name and relevant details.

As a result he was arrested, brought to Bridewell Garda Station and upon directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, he was charged in relation to the alleged incident.

Sergeant John Kelleher sought an adjournment of the case for the purpose of obtaining directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The defendant was represented in Cork District Court by solicitor, Niall O’Sullivan.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until July 1 and there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until then.

The charge against Michael Murphy stated that, “On April 27 at The Lough, following a requirement by a member of An Garda Síochána, namely Garda Michael Harney, under Section 31 (A) 9 of the Health Act of 1947 as amended he did fail to state his name and address in purported compliance with the said requirement.”

This charge was brought contrary to Sections of the Health Act of 1947 as amended by Section 10 of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020.