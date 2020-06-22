News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork man, 53, who threatened pharmacy staff with piece of plastic is jailed for two years

Cork man, 53, who threatened pharmacy staff with piece of plastic is jailed for two years
By Liam Heylin
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 06:26 PM

A 53-year-old man is starting a two-year jail term for a robbery he carried out while armed with a piece of plastic which the victims believed was a shard of glass.

Det. Garda Mick Dolan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the robbery occurred last October 30 when the accused man entered Hickey’s pharmacy on Gurranabraher Road.

Three people were present in the premises before O’Shaughnessy arrived – two members of staff and a customer.

“O’Shaughnessy reached over the counter and grabbed approximately €500 from the till. He waved what appeared to be a shard of glass at the customer and staff putting them in fear before he left the shop,” Det. Garda Dolan said.

What the staff and customer believed was glass turned out to have been a piece of toughened plastic cut from a container.

Peter O’Flynn defence barrister said the 53-year-old defendant was very remorseful for carrying out the robbery at the pharmacy last October.

Mr O’Flynn BL asked for leniency and emphasised the medical challenges faced by the accused at this time in his life.

READ MORE

Court hears gun attack victim told he would get 'two bullets' if he showed up in court

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said at the sentencing: “This man was well known in the shop. He was in possession of what looked like a shard of glass but was in fact hardened plastic. He has a long history of previous convictions.” 

The judge said he was told of the remorse that the defendant had for his actions but he was not told of any compensation being offered by O’Shaughnessy for the robbery and that the pharmacy was still at the loss of the €500.

The judge imposed a sentence of two years imprisonment.

Judge Ó Donnabháin refused an application to suspend any portion of the sentence.

Noel O’Shaughnessy of Farranferris Park, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge that on October 30 2019 he carried out a robbery at Hickey’s pharmacy, Gurranabraher Road, Cork.

READ MORE

Cork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threat

More on this topic

Brothers from Macroom refused to make complaint against each other after fightBrothers from Macroom refused to make complaint against each other after fight

Siblings of slain granny Patricia O'Connor 'still in disbelief' as murderer sentenced to lifeSiblings of slain granny Patricia O'Connor 'still in disbelief' as murderer sentenced to life

Cork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threatCork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threat

Appeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findingsAppeal court dismisses Garda Keith Harrison's appeal over Disclosure Tribunal findings

CourtCorkTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Coronavirus: No new deaths reported in North or Scotland, officials confirmCoronavirus: No new deaths reported in North or Scotland, officials confirm

Woman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrestedWoman, 60s, dies after being attacked with sword; Man arrested

Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'Colm Horkan: Charlestown says goodbye to 'one of nature’s gentlemen'

'Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning''Don't defer your course': President of Sligo IT says college can adapt to 'blended learning'


Lifestyle

The Irish wine community had a rough start to June with two much loved members succumbing to cancer at a young age.Wine with Leslie: A toast to my great friend, Tomás

In advance of its arrival on the Disney+ service, Marjorie Brennan provides a dummy’s guide to the hugely successful musical HamiltonHamilton the musical: All you need to know before it hits Disney+

Is the use of racist language cause to condemn literature and television shows, or should the offensive words be viewed in their original context, asks Caroline DelaneyShould 'the deplorable word' make us rethink literature?

An outspoken advocate for autism awareness, Aoife Dooley says it has been one of the reasons for her success and she would not want to change that part of herself, writes Denise O’DonoghueAoife Dooley: Why we all need to talk about adult autism

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »