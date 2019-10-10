Cork man, 36, charged with raping girl three times over 10-year period

A 36-year-old man was arrested today and charged with raping a girl three times in the course of a 10-year period.

Detective Garda David Noonan said the accused man made no reply when charged and cautioned yesterday.

It is alleged that the offences commenced more than 20 years ago when the complainant was aged nine.

The detective said at Cork District Court there was no objection to bail but he required conditions including the defendant signing on three times a week at his local garda station and having no contact, direct or indirect, with the complainant.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court on three counts of rape and one of sexual assault against the same injured party.

The sergeant said the DPP also consented to the accused going forward from the district court on a signed plea of guilty.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that would not arise and that a book of evidence would be required.

The case was adjourned until November 20 for that purpose.