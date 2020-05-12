Cork man, 25, jailed for nine months for theft of Church collection boxes

Two charity collection boxes were stolen from a church in Cork and the young man who took them was sentenced to nine months in jail today.

Matthew Ginnifer, aged 25, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, who also has a Charleville address, pleaded guilty to the theft of two charity collection boxes from the Society of African Missions church in Wilton.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the thefts at Cork District Court yesterday.

The sergeant said the young man entered the church and stole two charity collection boxes containing a large amount of coins – the precise value of which was not known.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused was seen on CCTV making his way to the nearby Wilton shopping centre and going to coin-counting machine where he placed the stolen coins to be exchanged for cash notes.

When questioned about the thefts he admitted the offences.

Sgt Kelleher said Ginnifer had 108 previous convictions, including 21 for theft and five for burglary.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said the defendant recently pleaded guilty to a number of offences for which he was given an eight-month jail sentence last month.

Mr Buttimer said the accused man was not appealing this sentence and intended to serve it out.

The solicitor said that even though the accused admitted this crime at the church to gardaí he wrongly entered a not guilty plea at an earlier stage which meant that the charge could not be taken into consideration in last month’s jail term.

Judge Kelleher measured the sentence at nine months yesterday and backdated it to January 26 when the accused first went into custody.