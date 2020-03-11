News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork man, 23, admits killing his grandfather in Douglas in 2018

The late Joe O'Callaghan. Picture courtesy of Mr O'Callaghan's family.
By Eoin Reynolds
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 01:07 PM

A 23-year-old man has admitted killing his grandfather and will appear before the Central Criminal Court in May for a sentence hearing.

Christopher O'Callaghan today pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his grandfather Joseph O'Callaghan, 66, on July 2, 2018 at Galway's Close, Galway's Lane in Douglas, Cork.

Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the plea is accepted by the State.

Mr O'Callaghan, with an address at Woodview, Pinecroft, Grange, Douglas was remanded on continuing bail and will appear before the court again on May 11 when evidence of the killing and reports by relatives of the victim will be heard.

Lawyers on behalf of Mr O'Callaghan also indicated that probation and welfare reports will be available to the court.

