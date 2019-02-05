Cork man, 22, charged in relation to murder of his grandfather

A young Cork has been arrested and charged with murdering his grandfather.

The late Joseph O’Callaghan, 66, was found at 8 Galwey’s Lane, Douglas, Cork, on July 2 2018.

His grandson, Christopher O’Callaghan, was charged today with his murder.

The late Joeseph O'Callaghan. Picture courtesy of Mr O'Callaghan's family.

Garda Martin Lawton arrested Christopher O’Callaghan at 11.44am at Togher garda station and charged him contrary to Common Law.

The charge alleges that on July 2, 2018 at 8 Galwey’s Lane, Douglas, Cork, he did murder Joseph O’Callaghan.

The 22-year-old was cautioned that he did not have to say anything when charged but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. He made no reply.

The young man wore a dark three-piece suit, dark tie and white shirt for the brief hearing before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court. He was not required to speak.

The judge explained that bail could not be granted at the district court for the charge of murder.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Kelleher remanded the accused man in custody for one week until February 12.

Sergeant Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed the case to go before the Central Criminal Court for trial or for sentence on a signed plea of guilty.

Michael Quinlan, solicitor, asked for free legal to be given in the name of solicitor, Frank Buttimer, and said the accused had been working in construction but was no longer in employment.

Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid.

The address for Christopher O’Callaghan on the charge is 15 Woodview, Pinecroft, Grange, Douglas, Cork.